WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around

530 AM and 530 PM today. The afternoon ebb will be strong.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt becoming

southeast this evening then switching back to southwest late

tonight. Seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds. On Monday, seas 13

feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas 11

to 14 feet at 17 seconds today, 14 to 16 feet at 15 seconds

tonight and Monday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southerly winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to noon

PST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6

PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt becoming

southeast this evening then switching back to southwest late

tonight. Seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds. On Monday, seas 13

feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, becoming west 15 to 25 kt late

Sunday morning. Same scenario tonight with east winds 15 to 25

knots switching back to west overnight. Winds becoming easterly

again Monday and increasing to 15 to 25 knots in the afternoon.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt becoming

southeast this evening then switching back to southwest late

tonight. Seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds. On Monday, seas 13

feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

