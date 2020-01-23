WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1208 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 feet. Rough bar conditions
expected.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Northeast wind 10 to 20 knots on Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas
12 to 15 feet at 9 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,
south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 10 feet at 10
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
