WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1208 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 feet. Rough bar conditions

expected.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Northeast wind 10 to 20 knots on Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

12 to 15 feet at 9 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon PST today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 10 feet at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

