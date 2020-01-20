WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

218 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS....8 to 10 ft building to 12 ft Tuesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 115 PM Monday. Seas to 13 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 145 AM Tuesday. Seas to 16 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

