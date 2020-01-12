WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
204 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt becoming northwest in the
afternoon and easing to 20 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 20 to
26 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt this morning becoming west 25 to
35 kt this afternoon and northeast tonight.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8
to 13 feet at 9 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 9
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 15 to 20 feet. Bar conditions severe with
breakers covering the bar.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around
530 AM and 530 PM today. The afternoon ebb will be very strong.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South wind 20 to 35 kt becoming northwest this afternoon.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
