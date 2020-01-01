WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

231 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...14 to 17 ft, easing to 12 to 14 ft Wednesday

night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 9 AM this morning. Seas to 20 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Wednesday. Seas to 20 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

