WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and

seas 10 to 14 feet at 14 seconds. For the Gale Warning, south

winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm, East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De

Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Easterly wind 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

