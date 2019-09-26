WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1238 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT early this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WAVES/SEAS...South wind 25 to 35 knots becoming west 15 to 25

knots this morning. West swell 8 to 10 feet building to 10 to 12

feet this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this

evening. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots early this morning

then easing to 15 to 25 knots late this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 knots becoming westerly today.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots early this morning

then easing to 15 to 25 knots late this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT early this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WAVES/SEAS...South wind 25 to 35 knots becoming west 15 to 25

knots this morning. West swell 8 to 10 feet building to 10 to 12

feet this evening.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this

evening. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots early this morning

then easing to 15 to 25 knots late this morning.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT early this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WAVES/SEAS...South wind 25 to 35 knots becoming west 15 to 25

knots this morning. West swell 8 to 10 feet building to 10 to 12

feet this evening.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this

evening. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots early this morning

then easing to 15 to 25 knots late this morning.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots early this morning

then easing to 15 to 25 knots late this morning.

