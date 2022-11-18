WA Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Some brightening;46;26;E;5;68%;1%;2 Bellingham;Some brightening;43;29;E;6;55%;2%;2 Bremerton;More clouds than sun;48;28;NNW;6;56%;0%;2 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;49;29;SE;4;63%;0%;2 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;33;13;NNE;4;60%;0%;2 Eastsound;Some brightening;43;35;NE;6;64%;2%;2 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;21;NW;6;59%;0%;2 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;21;N;9;47%;0%;2 Everett;Clearing;47;27;SE;5;64%;1%;2 Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;47;24;SSE;4;66%;2%;2 Friday Harbor;Some brightening;44;35;NE;5;59%;2%;2 Hoquiam;High clouds;50;30;E;8;59%;2%;2 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;48;25;SSE;6;60%;2%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;17;N;7;52%;0%;2 Olympia;Clearing;46;25;S;4;66%;2%;2 Omak;Partly sunny, cold;27;15;N;6;82%;0%;2 Pasco;Mostly sunny, cold;34;17;NW;6;69%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Some sun;46;32;E;5;63%;2%;2 Pullman;Mostly sunny;36;24;ESE;8;51%;0%;2 Puyallup;Periods of sun;48;24;ESE;4;65%;0%;2 Quillayute;High clouds;52;31;E;3;57%;2%;2 Renton;Partly sunny;49;30;ESE;5;58%;2%;2 Seattle;Clearing;49;32;ESE;5;53%;0%;2 Seattle Boeing;Clearing;49;29;E;4;55%;2%;2 Shelton;Some brightening;48;23;NE;6;60%;2%;2 Spokane;Mostly sunny;39;20;NE;5;48%;1%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, cold;30;15;NNE;7;63%;0%;2 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;39;20;NE;5;48%;1%;2 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ESE;5;46%;0%;2 Tacoma;Partly sunny;47;30;SE;5;62%;2%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;46;31;SSE;6;60%;2%;2 Vancouver;Partly sunny;47;27;E;6;45%;2%;2 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cold;32;21;SSE;6;68%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cold;31;20;N;5;61%;0%;2 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;45;32;ESE;6;68%;2%;2 Yakima;Mostly sunny, cold;37;17;NNW;4;53%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather