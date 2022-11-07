WA Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Turning sunny, cold;41;22;NE;6;59%;6%;2 Bellingham;Cold;41;26;NE;14;40%;5%;2 Bremerton;Clearing;42;27;NNE;11;70%;7%;2 Chehalis;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;28;NNE;9;71%;13%;2 Deer Park;Clouds and sun, cold;32;8;NE;11;49%;0%;2 Eastsound;Very windy;39;31;NE;18;51%;3%;2 Ellensburg;Colder;36;16;NNW;6;63%;23%;1 Ephrata;Very cold;36;18;N;14;56%;9%;1 Everett;Turning sunny, cold;41;25;N;7;59%;6%;2 Fort Lewis;Clearing and chilly;43;25;NE;11;75%;13%;2 Friday Harbor;Turning sunny;40;29;NNE;10;52%;3%;2 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;30;ENE;11;65%;8%;2 Kelso-Longview;Sunshine and chilly;46;28;N;7;72%;13%;2 Moses Lake;Colder;37;17;NNE;12;60%;8%;1 Olympia;Chilly with sunshine;43;25;NE;10;72%;10%;2 Omak;Very cold;31;15;NNE;12;63%;0%;2 Pasco;Colder;42;23;NNW;9;53%;15%;1 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, cold;38;25;E;7;64%;3%;2 Pullman;Cold;36;16;E;9;59%;0%;2 Puyallup;Clearing and chilly;45;25;NE;8;68%;12%;2 Quillayute;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;27;ENE;10;66%;5%;2 Renton;Clearing and chilly;44;28;NNE;9;66%;13%;2 Seattle;Turning sunny, cold;43;30;N;10;61%;11%;2 Seattle Boeing;Turning sunny;43;30;NNE;9;61%;11%;2 Shelton;Sunshine and chilly;44;23;ENE;8;67%;6%;2 Spokane;Turning cloudy, cold;35;12;ENE;8;53%;1%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Very cold;30;11;NE;13;62%;0%;2 Spokane Felts;Turning cloudy, cold;35;12;ENE;8;53%;1%;2 Stampede Pass;Clearing and cold;28;23;ESE;9;70%;5%;2 Tacoma;Clearing and chilly;44;29;NE;11;65%;11%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds, then sun;43;32;NE;13;65%;11%;2 Vancouver;Turning sunny;47;26;NE;11;63%;21%;2 Walla Walla;Cloudy and very cold;38;23;S;6;72%;6%;1 Wenatchee;Very cold;32;18;NNW;6;60%;13%;1 Whidbey Island;Turning sunny, cold;45;28;N;10;49%;5%;2 Yakima;Colder;39;17;N;9;56%;25%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather