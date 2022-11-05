WA Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Chilly with rain;46;34;ESE;9;75%;100%;1 Bellingham;A couple of showers;45;33;E;8;67%;100%;0 Bremerton;A touch of rain;46;36;SSW;8;79%;98%;0 Chehalis;Morning downpours;42;34;S;7;83%;100%;1 Deer Park;An afternoon shower;41;24;ENE;12;62%;96%;1 Eastsound;Cloudy with showers;45;36;E;9;73%;100%;1 Ellensburg;A little a.m. rain;41;28;NW;8;72%;91%;1 Ephrata;A couple of showers;44;30;ESE;10;66%;99%;1 Everett;Chilly with rain;45;35;SE;8;76%;100%;0 Fort Lewis;Chilly with rain;46;34;SSW;9;88%;99%;0 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;45;36;NNE;9;76%;100%;1 Hoquiam;Morning downpours;46;39;S;8;83%;99%;0 Kelso-Longview;Morning downpours;46;38;SSE;8;85%;99%;0 Moses Lake;A couple of showers;46;31;SE;11;59%;95%;1 Olympia;Chilly with rain;45;34;SSW;8;84%;98%;1 Omak;Colder with snow;37;31;SSE;9;76%;100%;1 Pasco;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;WSW;10;61%;85%;1 Port Angeles;Cloudy with showers;45;34;N;5;83%;99%;0 Pullman;Cloudy and chilly;42;30;ESE;14;67%;92%;1 Puyallup;Chilly with rain;46;35;S;6;94%;99%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;44;34;ESE;5;89%;96%;1 Renton;Chilly with rain;47;37;S;8;77%;99%;1 Seattle;Chilly with rain;46;38;S;8;74%;99%;1 Seattle Boeing;Chilly with rain;48;38;S;8;72%;99%;1 Shelton;Chilly with rain;45;35;SW;7;85%;97%;1 Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;44;27;E;10;60%;99%;1 Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;41;24;E;12;65%;95%;1 Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;44;27;E;10;60%;99%;1 Stampede Pass;Cold with snow;29;22;SW;6;81%;99%;1 Tacoma;Chilly with rain;46;37;SSW;8;81%;99%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;45;37;SSW;9;82%;99%;1 Vancouver;Morning downpours;47;39;S;10;84%;100%;0 Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;S;10;57%;89%;1 Wenatchee;Occasional rain;39;29;WNW;9;68%;92%;0 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;47;37;ESE;14;74%;99%;0 Yakima;A little a.m. rain;46;28;WNW;8;68%;95%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather