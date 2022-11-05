Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Chilly with rain;46;34;ESE;9;75%;100%;1

Bellingham;A couple of showers;45;33;E;8;67%;100%;0

Bremerton;A touch of rain;46;36;SSW;8;79%;98%;0

Chehalis;Morning downpours;42;34;S;7;83%;100%;1

Deer Park;An afternoon shower;41;24;ENE;12;62%;96%;1

Eastsound;Cloudy with showers;45;36;E;9;73%;100%;1

Ellensburg;A little a.m. rain;41;28;NW;8;72%;91%;1

Ephrata;A couple of showers;44;30;ESE;10;66%;99%;1

Everett;Chilly with rain;45;35;SE;8;76%;100%;0

Fort Lewis;Chilly with rain;46;34;SSW;9;88%;99%;0

Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;45;36;NNE;9;76%;100%;1

Hoquiam;Morning downpours;46;39;S;8;83%;99%;0

Kelso-Longview;Morning downpours;46;38;SSE;8;85%;99%;0

Moses Lake;A couple of showers;46;31;SE;11;59%;95%;1

Olympia;Chilly with rain;45;34;SSW;8;84%;98%;1

Omak;Colder with snow;37;31;SSE;9;76%;100%;1

Pasco;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;WSW;10;61%;85%;1

Port Angeles;Cloudy with showers;45;34;N;5;83%;99%;0

Pullman;Cloudy and chilly;42;30;ESE;14;67%;92%;1

Puyallup;Chilly with rain;46;35;S;6;94%;99%;1

Quillayute;A couple of showers;44;34;ESE;5;89%;96%;1

Renton;Chilly with rain;47;37;S;8;77%;99%;1

Seattle;Chilly with rain;46;38;S;8;74%;99%;1

Seattle Boeing;Chilly with rain;48;38;S;8;72%;99%;1

Shelton;Chilly with rain;45;35;SW;7;85%;97%;1

Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;44;27;E;10;60%;99%;1

Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;41;24;E;12;65%;95%;1

Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;44;27;E;10;60%;99%;1

Stampede Pass;Cold with snow;29;22;SW;6;81%;99%;1

Tacoma;Chilly with rain;46;37;SSW;8;81%;99%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;45;37;SSW;9;82%;99%;1

Vancouver;Morning downpours;47;39;S;10;84%;100%;0

Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;S;10;57%;89%;1

Wenatchee;Occasional rain;39;29;WNW;9;68%;92%;0

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;47;37;ESE;14;74%;99%;0

Yakima;A little a.m. rain;46;28;WNW;8;68%;95%;1

