WA Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;52;46;SSE;7;76%;72%;1 Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;52;47;SSE;9;80%;89%;1 Bremerton;A shower in spots;54;46;SSW;6;77%;55%;1 Chehalis;A morning shower;51;43;S;7;68%;55%;1 Deer Park;A shower in the a.m.;46;34;SSW;6;87%;62%;1 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;52;49;S;9;77%;70%;1 Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;54;34;WNW;17;54%;35%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;55;36;SW;9;54%;32%;2 Everett;A shower in the a.m.;53;47;SSE;8;75%;67%;1 Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;53;45;SSW;8;83%;44%;1 Friday Harbor;Inc. clouds;53;47;SSE;8;76%;44%;1 Hoquiam;A shower or two;54;50;SSW;8;80%;87%;1 Kelso-Longview;A stray shower;54;49;S;6;75%;57%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;56;39;SW;8;53%;32%;2 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;53;46;SSW;8;83%;44%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;50;36;SSW;9;69%;35%;2 Pasco;Mostly sunny;60;42;SW;10;52%;15%;3 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;52;44;SSW;7;73%;44%;1 Pullman;A passing shower;45;34;S;10;82%;81%;1 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;47;SSW;7;79%;44%;1 Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;53;48;SSW;5;84%;99%;1 Renton;A shower in the a.m.;53;49;S;7;75%;66%;1 Seattle;Mainly cloudy;53;49;S;7;74%;44%;1 Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;54;48;S;7;73%;55%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;45;SSW;9;82%;44%;1 Spokane;A shower in the a.m.;48;38;SSW;7;79%;61%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A morning shower;46;34;SSW;8;84%;50%;1 Spokane Felts;A shower in the a.m.;48;38;SSW;7;79%;61%;1 Stampede Pass;Morning snow showers;34;31;WSW;7;71%;98%;1 Tacoma;A stray shower;53;48;SSW;7;77%;55%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;47;SSW;7;78%;44%;1 Vancouver;A morning shower;55;46;SSW;5;78%;66%;1 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;54;42;SSW;13;62%;84%;1 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;54;40;W;9;58%;35%;2 Whidbey Island;A morning shower;54;50;SSE;11;78%;76%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny;58;34;SSW;8;51%;26%;3