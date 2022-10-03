WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;72;49;S;5;66%;3%;3 Bellingham;Nice with some sun;68;52;SSE;7;74%;5%;3 Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;51;SSW;7;71%;4%;3 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;74;48;WNW;5;76%;5%;3 Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;79;43;NE;5;52%;0%;3 Eastsound;Clouds and sun;64;53;SSE;7;83%;5%;3 Ellensburg;Plenty of sun;83;48;NNW;5;45%;0%;4 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;NNE;6;41%;0%;3 Everett;Partly sunny;72;51;NE;6;65%;3%;3 Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, warm;73;50;WSW;6;71%;5%;3 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SSW;7;82%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Low clouds;66;55;S;7;82%;30%;1 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;75;52;WNW;6;68%;5%;3 Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;83;48;ENE;5;43%;0%;3 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;73;47;SW;6;71%;5%;3 Omak;Warm with sunshine;82;50;NE;7;43%;0%;3 Pasco;Sunny and very warm;84;47;ENE;4;51%;0%;4 Port Angeles;Sun and clouds;64;50;W;6;78%;7%;3 Pullman;Sunny and warm;77;50;ESE;7;44%;0%;4 Puyallup;Periods of sun, warm;74;49;W;5;73%;3%;3 Quillayute;Low clouds;65;52;SSE;7;86%;31%;1 Renton;Partly sunny;73;54;SW;6;65%;4%;3 Seattle;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;7;64%;3%;3 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;6;64%;4%;3 Shelton;Clouds and sun;72;48;WSW;8;69%;7%;3 Spokane;Sunny and very warm;81;47;E;5;50%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;78;48;ESE;6;50%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;81;47;E;5;50%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;47;W;5;38%;2%;2 Tacoma;Clouds and sunshine;71;53;WSW;6;70%;5%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;70;53;WSW;7;71%;5%;3 Vancouver;Fog, then sun;76;53;N;5;65%;5%;3 Walla Walla;Sunny and very warm;81;55;SE;5;42%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;NW;7;46%;0%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SW;7;85%;4%;3 Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;NNW;6;44%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather