WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Some sun;73;52;NNW;6;68%;18%;9

Bellingham;Periods of sun;71;55;SSE;5;72%;24%;9

Bremerton;Nice with some sun;74;54;NNE;7;60%;7%;9

Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;72;50;NW;6;61%;6%;6

Deer Park;Nice with some sun;80;51;NE;5;40%;1%;9

Eastsound;Periods of sun;68;54;SE;4;74%;20%;8

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warmer;85;58;NW;7;36%;3%;9

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;NW;6;30%;2%;9

Everett;Nice with some sun;73;51;N;7;57%;16%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, warmer;75;53;NW;4;58%;5%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;69;51;WSW;5;69%;15%;9

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;68;55;NW;8;73%;27%;5

Kelso-Longview;Clearing;75;53;NW;6;60%;4%;9

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;87;57;W;6;31%;0%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;51;WSW;3;61%;5%;9

Omak;Partly sunny;84;57;N;8;38%;5%;9

Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;58;S;3;34%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;68;52;W;6;66%;9%;9

Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;ENE;3;43%;0%;10

Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;54;N;5;58%;5%;9

Quillayute;Some sun;66;52;NW;6;75%;12%;5

Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;NE;6;57%;11%;9

Seattle;Clouds and sun;71;55;NNE;7;62%;9%;9

Seattle Boeing;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;NE;4;60%;11%;9

Shelton;Warmer with clearing;75;51;WSW;4;62%;6%;6

Spokane;Partly sunny;82;55;ESE;4;37%;0%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;81;53;ESE;6;40%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;82;55;ESE;4;37%;0%;9

Stampede Pass;Milder;66;48;W;3;58%;27%;10

Tacoma;Pleasant and warmer;74;53;NNE;6;61%;6%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Warmer with some sun;74;55;NNE;4;62%;6%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny;80;56;NNW;6;53%;3%;9

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;ESE;6;35%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;WNW;6;35%;5%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;52;W;7;78%;16%;9

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;87;56;NNW;4;33%;2%;9

_____

