WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Low clouds;66;51;NNW;6;51%;27%;2 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SSE;7;78%;12%;3 Bremerton;Low clouds;67;51;NE;5;66%;4%;2 Chehalis;Low clouds;66;49;NW;5;65%;32%;2 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;74;50;SSW;7;58%;38%;5 Eastsound;Rather cloudy;65;54;SSE;5;75%;12%;3 Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;74;51;NW;17;46%;2%;9 Ephrata;Clouds rolling in;78;52;NW;8;38%;5%;9 Everett;Low clouds may break;66;51;N;5;59%;27%;3 Fort Lewis;Low clouds;68;50;NW;3;65%;5%;3 Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;63;51;SSW;6;74%;10%;4 Hoquiam;Low clouds;64;55;NW;10;73%;13%;3 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;68;52;NW;5;68%;26%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;SW;9;43%;4%;9 Olympia;Low clouds;68;50;W;3;67%;6%;2 Omak;Some sun, pleasant;79;55;N;6;48%;14%;6 Pasco;Lots of sun, nice;82;55;SSW;9;41%;4%;9 Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;63;52;W;8;70%;7%;4 Pullman;Decreasing clouds;65;49;SSE;10;67%;32%;5 Puyallup;Low clouds;68;51;E;5;64%;4%;2 Quillayute;Low clouds;61;51;NW;5;83%;44%;2 Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;52;NE;6;63%;5%;3 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;66;52;NE;5;66%;4%;5 Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;68;54;NNE;3;68%;5%;3 Shelton;Low clouds;68;50;SW;5;68%;6%;2 Spokane;Decreasing clouds;72;54;S;8;56%;36%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;70;50;SSW;9;65%;36%;5 Spokane Felts;Decreasing clouds;72;54;S;8;56%;36%;5 Stampede Pass;Cloudy and cool;51;43;W;5;86%;30%;4 Tacoma;Low clouds;66;51;NNE;5;67%;5%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;67;53;WNW;3;69%;5%;3 Vancouver;Low clouds;69;53;NNW;5;61%;26%;3 Walla Walla;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;SE;10;50%;15%;7 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;77;54;WNW;11;40%;3%;9 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;61;51;WSW;7;79%;9%;3 Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;N;5;39%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather