WA Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rain;64;50;WSW;8;58%;100%;2 Bellingham;Showers;63;52;S;9;89%;99%;2 Bremerton;Rain tapering off;65;49;SSW;10;76%;94%;2 Chehalis;Morning rain;64;50;W;7;73%;81%;4 Deer Park;Cloudy, t-showers;64;48;SSW;7;84%;100%;2 Eastsound;A few showers;62;52;SW;8;85%;95%;2 Ellensburg;A couple of showers;70;50;NW;10;64%;88%;4 Ephrata;A couple of showers;71;51;W;9;67%;88%;3 Everett;A little rain;66;51;NNW;9;62%;98%;2 Fort Lewis;Rain tapering off;64;50;SW;9;80%;94%;2 Friday Harbor;A morning shower;62;50;SW;8;78%;90%;2 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;59;52;WSW;10;91%;94%;2 Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;65;53;W;7;85%;98%;2 Moses Lake;A couple of showers;73;52;W;10;66%;88%;3 Olympia;Rain in the morning;64;49;SW;9;82%;81%;2 Omak;Cloudy with showers;66;50;SSE;6;81%;93%;2 Pasco;A couple of showers;76;57;SW;9;62%;88%;4 Port Angeles;Showers around;59;48;WNW;7;85%;71%;2 Pullman;Thundershowers;61;49;SW;8;84%;88%;2 Puyallup;Rain tapering off;66;50;SW;7;79%;93%;2 Quillayute;A couple of showers;57;50;SSW;8;97%;95%;2 Renton;Rain tapering off;65;51;S;9;73%;95%;2 Seattle;Rain tapering off;64;51;SSW;10;78%;93%;2 Seattle Boeing;Rain tapering off;64;52;SSW;9;83%;93%;3 Shelton;Showers around;62;48;WSW;10;86%;70%;3 Spokane;Cloudy, t-showers;64;52;SSW;5;82%;99%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy, t-showers;63;47;SSW;8;87%;96%;2 Spokane Felts;Cloudy, t-showers;64;52;SSW;5;82%;99%;2 Stampede Pass;Cloudy with showers;52;41;WNW;3;92%;99%;5 Tacoma;Rain tapering off;63;49;SW;8;80%;94%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Rain tapering off;63;51;SW;9;86%;94%;2 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy, rain;66;52;WNW;8;76%;100%;3 Walla Walla;Thundershowers;69;53;SSW;9;76%;91%;3 Wenatchee;Cloudy with showers;68;52;W;10;68%;93%;2 Whidbey Island;A few showers;60;50;WNW;14;90%;100%;2 Yakima;A shower in the a.m.;74;49;WSW;10;57%;66%;5