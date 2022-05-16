Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy and cool;60;44;SW;5;41%;90%;3

Bellingham;Cloudy;59;48;SE;7;66%;82%;3

Bremerton;Cloudy;62;43;SW;7;58%;72%;3

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;44;W;5;58%;79%;2

Deer Park;Turning cloudy;62;41;S;9;45%;26%;5

Eastsound;A thick cloud cover;57;47;N;5;65%;80%;4

Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;66;46;NW;12;37%;55%;8

Ephrata;Clouds and sun, cool;68;47;WNW;7;28%;26%;8

Everett;Cloudy;60;46;SW;6;49%;89%;3

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;62;44;WSW;6;53%;87%;3

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;56;46;SSW;6;66%;77%;4

Hoquiam;Remaining cloudy;57;47;SSE;9;65%;89%;3

Kelso-Longview;Rather cloudy;64;46;WSW;4;56%;74%;7

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;70;49;S;7;32%;25%;8

Olympia;Cloudy;61;43;WSW;6;59%;89%;3

Omak;Cloudy;66;46;S;8;37%;58%;3

Pasco;Nice with some sun;73;54;SSE;6;37%;6%;8

Port Angeles;Cloudy;55;44;W;5;65%;90%;3

Pullman;Partly sunny;60;44;SE;9;50%;11%;9

Puyallup;Cloudy;63;46;WSW;5;54%;75%;3

Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;54;44;SSE;6;72%;98%;2

Renton;Cloudy;62;46;SW;6;53%;72%;3

Seattle;Cloudy;60;45;WSW;6;56%;72%;3

Seattle Boeing;Dull and dreary;62;46;WSW;5;57%;72%;3

Shelton;Cloudy and cool;60;42;WSW;7;59%;88%;3

Spokane;Turning cloudy;64;46;S;9;40%;25%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Turning cloudy;61;42;SSW;11;47%;23%;7

Spokane Felts;Turning cloudy;64;46;S;9;40%;25%;6

Stampede Pass;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;SSW;4;65%;72%;5

Tacoma;Cloudy;59;45;WSW;6;60%;75%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;45;WSW;6;59%;75%;3

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;48;N;4;47%;76%;7

Walla Walla;Variable cloudiness;66;50;SE;9;44%;12%;7

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;67;49;WNW;8;32%;56%;7

Whidbey Island;Remaining cloudy;56;47;SW;7;67%;78%;3

Yakima;Partly sunny;70;47;NNW;5;34%;55%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By