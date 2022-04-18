Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;52;37;E;7;61%;85%;2

Bellingham;A shower or two;52;38;SE;9;72%;86%;2

Bremerton;A little rain;54;38;SSW;10;72%;85%;2

Chehalis;Rain at times;53;40;S;7;67%;92%;2

Deer Park;A couple of showers;51;31;SSW;13;53%;86%;4

Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;51;41;SE;7;74%;79%;2

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;29;NW;8;54%;32%;3

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;55;31;WNW;11;42%;11%;4

Everett;A touch of rain;53;39;ESE;8;63%;85%;2

Fort Lewis;A little rain;52;35;S;8;71%;85%;2

Friday Harbor;Showers around;51;42;ESE;7;69%;71%;3

Hoquiam;A little rain;52;42;ESE;9;77%;86%;2

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;52;42;SE;6;79%;85%;2

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;57;34;SSW;10;42%;8%;6

Olympia;A little rain;53;36;S;8;75%;84%;1

Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;31;N;8;47%;30%;5

Pasco;Breezy in the a.m.;60;37;SSW;12;48%;32%;3

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;49;38;S;4;75%;93%;2

Pullman;Chilly with a shower;48;33;SW;15;56%;85%;4

Puyallup;Occasional rain;56;36;SSW;8;73%;85%;1

Quillayute;A little rain;50;38;ESE;7;82%;85%;2

Renton;Occasional rain;54;39;SSE;8;60%;85%;2

Seattle;Occasional rain;52;41;S;9;72%;85%;2

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;53;41;SSE;8;71%;85%;2

Shelton;A little rain;50;36;SW;7;82%;86%;2

Spokane;A couple of showers;52;34;S;13;49%;86%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with a shower;49;29;SW;17;57%;47%;4

Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;52;34;S;13;49%;86%;3

Stampede Pass;Cloudy, rain, cold;35;26;ESE;3;85%;81%;2

Tacoma;A touch of rain;53;38;SSW;9;72%;85%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;51;39;S;8;78%;86%;2

Vancouver;A little rain;52;43;SSE;6;75%;98%;1

Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;54;38;SSE;13;54%;42%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;32;W;8;48%;30%;3

Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;52;40;ESE;10;72%;85%;2

Yakima;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;30;NNW;7;50%;31%;2

