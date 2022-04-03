Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rain;48;39;SE;19;64%;100%;1

Bellingham;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;43;SW;20;76%;97%;1

Bremerton;A shower and t-storm;50;39;SW;19;72%;91%;2

Chehalis;A shower and t-storm;49;41;WSW;19;71%;93%;3

Deer Park;Showers;50;32;SW;22;58%;91%;2

Eastsound;Rain and a t-storm;50;42;SW;19;76%;96%;1

Ellensburg;Rain ending, cooler;48;37;WNW;18;66%;97%;2

Ephrata;Windy;56;38;SW;22;40%;36%;5

Everett;Rain and a t-storm;50;40;SSE;19;69%;100%;1

Fort Lewis;A shower and t-storm;48;37;SW;18;78%;98%;2

Friday Harbor;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;43;WSW;19;74%;94%;2

Hoquiam;Rain and a t-storm;49;43;W;19;73%;99%;1

Kelso-Longview;A shower and t-storm;51;40;WSW;19;75%;95%;2

Moses Lake;Windy;58;41;SW;19;44%;33%;4

Olympia;A shower and t-storm;51;40;SW;19;73%;91%;2

Omak;Windy, morning rain;56;35;SSE;19;42%;78%;2

Pasco;Windy;60;42;SW;21;41%;36%;4

Port Angeles;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;39;WSW;18;71%;93%;1

Pullman;A couple of showers;46;31;WSW;17;71%;95%;1

Puyallup;Cooler with showers;49;40;SW;19;78%;100%;2

Quillayute;Rain and a t-storm;46;38;W;26;86%;99%;1

Renton;A shower and t-storm;50;41;SSW;19;66%;98%;2

Seattle;A shower and t-storm;50;42;SSW;19;71%;98%;1

Seattle Boeing;A shower and t-storm;50;41;SSW;19;72%;98%;2

Shelton;Rain and a t-storm;47;36;WSW;18;80%;96%;2

Spokane;Windy with showers;51;35;SW;21;53%;91%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;50;31;WSW;23;62%;91%;2

Spokane Felts;Windy with showers;51;35;SW;21;53%;91%;1

Stampede Pass;Snow, windy, colder;34;27;WSW;19;93%;100%;1

Tacoma;A couple of showers;48;40;SW;19;78%;97%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A shower and t-storm;48;41;SW;19;80%;98%;2

Vancouver;A shower and t-storm;52;42;WSW;19;67%;98%;2

Walla Walla;Showers around;53;37;SW;20;58%;82%;2

Wenatchee;A little a.m. rain;53;39;W;18;41%;85%;2

Whidbey Island;A little rain, windy;50;42;WSW;19;72%;92%;1

Yakima;A little a.m. rain;56;36;WSW;18;41%;85%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather