WA Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Low clouds;47;39;SE;4;85%;44%;1 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;48;40;S;4;91%;70%;1 Bremerton;Fog in the morning;47;41;SSW;5;80%;27%;1 Chehalis;Low clouds;46;39;SW;4;75%;33%;1 Deer Park;Low clouds;44;26;E;4;81%;15%;1 Eastsound;Inc. clouds;47;42;SSW;2;92%;68%;1 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;49;36;NW;10;56%;4%;3 Ephrata;Partial sunshine;46;28;W;5;67%;1%;3 Everett;Low clouds;46;40;SSE;4;83%;44%;1 Fort Lewis;Low clouds;48;38;S;3;78%;36%;1 Friday Harbor;Low clouds;47;43;SW;4;81%;66%;1 Hoquiam;Low clouds;50;43;WNW;7;82%;29%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;50;40;WNW;5;79%;14%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;47;25;N;5;68%;0%;3 Olympia;Low clouds;50;38;WSW;4;76%;20%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;38;27;SSE;4;75%;10%;2 Pasco;Mostly sunny;58;32;S;4;61%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Low clouds;49;40;SW;5;76%;70%;1 Pullman;Partly sunny;47;32;S;6;68%;3%;2 Puyallup;Low clouds;47;40;S;4;88%;20%;1 Quillayute;Cloudy;48;40;SSW;2;91%;70%;1 Renton;Low clouds;47;42;S;4;81%;26%;1 Seattle;Low clouds;46;42;S;4;79%;24%;1 Seattle Boeing;Fog in the morning;50;42;SE;3;79%;27%;1 Shelton;Low clouds;47;39;W;4;84%;25%;1 Spokane;Low clouds;48;32;SSE;3;73%;11%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;46;29;SSW;5;82%;7%;1 Spokane Felts;Low clouds;48;32;SSE;3;73%;11%;1 Stampede Pass;Low clouds;37;31;W;5;86%;38%;1 Tacoma;Low clouds;45;40;SSW;4;83%;38%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Fog in the morning;47;41;SE;3;82%;23%;1 Vancouver;Cloudy;51;37;NNW;4;64%;11%;1 Walla Walla;Partial sunshine;54;38;S;7;55%;0%;3 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;46;31;WNW;3;65%;5%;3 Whidbey Island;Low clouds;49;42;SSW;6;82%;70%;1 Yakima;Periods of sun;54;30;NNW;3;57%;2%;3