WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Breezy with showers;49;37;S;15;79%;100%;0

Bellingham;Breezy with showers;48;39;SSE;14;85%;99%;0

Bremerton;Breezy with showers;46;35;SSW;15;85%;99%;0

Chehalis;Breezy with showers;49;36;SW;15;75%;100%;0

Deer Park;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;SSW;10;96%;99%;0

Eastsound;Breezy with showers;48;39;S;14;87%;100%;0

Ellensburg;A shower or two;39;31;ENE;4;81%;97%;0

Ephrata;Some brightening;38;31;SSW;8;86%;44%;1

Everett;A couple of showers;49;37;S;14;80%;99%;0

Fort Lewis;Breezy with showers;49;37;S;15;83%;100%;0

Friday Harbor;A couple of showers;47;39;SW;16;90%;93%;0

Hoquiam;Showers;47;39;W;16;89%;100%;0

Kelso-Longview;Breezy with showers;49;41;SSE;15;88%;100%;0

Moses Lake;Some brightening;41;34;SSW;11;85%;42%;1

Olympia;Breezy with showers;49;37;S;15;89%;99%;0

Omak;Occasional wet snow;37;31;S;8;85%;99%;0

Pasco;Rain/snow showers;49;38;S;11;70%;89%;1

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;47;34;W;15;85%;98%;0

Pullman;Showers of rain/snow;38;33;SSE;13;79%;97%;0

Puyallup;Breezy with showers;49;37;SW;15;92%;100%;0

Quillayute;Breezy with showers;45;34;NNW;15;94%;100%;0

Renton;Breezy with showers;50;39;SSW;15;81%;99%;0

Seattle;Breezy with showers;49;38;SSW;15;82%;97%;0

Seattle Boeing;Breezy with showers;51;39;S;15;83%;99%;0

Shelton;Breezy with showers;48;36;S;14;92%;99%;0

Spokane;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;S;11;82%;98%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Showers of rain/snow;38;30;SSW;16;96%;99%;0

Spokane Felts;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;S;11;82%;98%;0

Stampede Pass;Periods of wet snow;33;26;E;4;94%;100%;0

Tacoma;Breezy with showers;48;36;SW;14;88%;100%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Breezy with showers;47;38;S;14;92%;99%;0

Vancouver;Breezy with showers;48;40;SSW;15;82%;100%;0

Walla Walla;Rain/snow showers;47;39;S;15;66%;98%;1

Wenatchee;Occasional wet snow;36;29;NE;4;85%;96%;0

Whidbey Island;Showers;50;39;S;18;82%;98%;0

Yakima;An afternoon shower;44;29;SSE;5;79%;82%;0

