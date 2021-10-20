WA Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Showers around;67;52;SE;9;60%;92%;1 Bellingham;Showers around;63;52;SE;9;70%;92%;1 Bremerton;Showers around;63;52;S;6;77%;96%;1 Chehalis;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;52;S;8;59%;96%;1 Deer Park;Warmer;64;46;E;6;70%;90%;2 Eastsound;Showers around;60;52;SE;9;71%;92%;1 Ellensburg;Plenty of clouds;62;47;W;5;63%;77%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;66;50;NNW;7;57%;81%;1 Everett;Showers around;67;52;SE;10;61%;93%;1 Fort Lewis;Showers around;64;51;SE;7;71%;96%;1 Friday Harbor;Showers around;61;51;SE;8;68%;92%;1 Hoquiam;Rain, breezy;60;52;SSE;16;75%;95%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;52;SSE;10;72%;96%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;70;52;SE;5;55%;77%;1 Olympia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;62;50;S;6;79%;99%;1 Omak;Cloudy;62;50;N;7;64%;74%;1 Pasco;Partly sunny;71;53;W;5;58%;75%;3 Port Angeles;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;48;W;8;76%;97%;1 Pullman;Warmer;66;49;SE;10;54%;74%;3 Puyallup;Showers around;69;53;SSW;6;68%;94%;1 Quillayute;Rain, windy;59;49;SSE;20;78%;96%;1 Renton;Showers around;66;53;SSE;8;62%;93%;1 Seattle;Showers around;65;53;SSE;7;63%;93%;1 Seattle Boeing;Showers around;65;53;SE;9;63%;93%;1 Shelton;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;51;SSE;5;83%;97%;1 Spokane;Partly sunny;65;52;E;4;65%;65%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;64;49;E;7;66%;69%;2 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;65;52;E;4;65%;65%;2 Stampede Pass;Showers around;49;41;E;7;80%;94%;1 Tacoma;Showers around;64;52;S;6;70%;95%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;60;51;SSE;7;74%;95%;1 Vancouver;Showers around;65;53;SSE;8;62%;97%;1 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, warm;73;53;SSE;9;45%;76%;3 Wenatchee;A shower in the p.m.;62;49;NW;5;64%;89%;1 Whidbey Island;Showers around;63;53;SE;16;64%;93%;1 Yakima;Cloudy;65;46;NW;4;65%;90%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather