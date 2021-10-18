WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;62;48;ENE;4;72%;43%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;3;81%;42%;3 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNE;4;75%;67%;3 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;5;72%;69%;3 Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;NE;5;62%;16%;3 Eastsound;Partly sunny;56;49;NNE;2;85%;43%;3 Ellensburg;Sunny;63;41;NW;5;57%;56%;3 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;55%;40%;3 Everett;Mostly sunny;61;48;ENE;4;75%;54%;3 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;62;47;NE;3;71%;63%;3 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;55;48;N;5;75%;29%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;52;E;10;68%;74%;3 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNE;4;69%;82%;3 Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;NE;5;60%;26%;3 Olympia;Mostly sunny;62;45;NE;4;72%;67%;3 Omak;Sunny;67;43;NNE;6;51%;25%;3 Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;WSW;4;61%;61%;3 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;54;45;SE;3;76%;64%;3 Pullman;Sunny;65;47;ESE;7;51%;40%;3 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;63;48;ENE;4;74%;55%;3 Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;49;ENE;7;70%;72%;3 Renton;Mostly sunny;62;51;NE;4;75%;59%;3 Seattle;Mostly sunny;61;51;NNE;4;73%;61%;3 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;62;50;N;2;71%;59%;3 Shelton;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;3;73%;69%;3 Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;66;44;E;4;60%;16%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;64;41;ENE;6;62%;15%;3 Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;66;44;E;4;60%;16%;3 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;53;40;ESE;5;66%;56%;2 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;60;47;NE;4;76%;65%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;59;49;NNE;3;77%;66%;3 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;66;52;E;4;66%;70%;3 Walla Walla;Sunny;66;53;NE;5;49%;55%;3 Wenatchee;Sunny;63;44;NW;6;57%;41%;3 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;48;NNW;9;75%;43%;3 Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;NNW;4;63%;62%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather