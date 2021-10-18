Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;62;48;ENE;4;72%;43%;3

Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;3;81%;42%;3

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNE;4;75%;67%;3

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;5;72%;69%;3

Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;NE;5;62%;16%;3

Eastsound;Partly sunny;56;49;NNE;2;85%;43%;3

Ellensburg;Sunny;63;41;NW;5;57%;56%;3

Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;55%;40%;3

Everett;Mostly sunny;61;48;ENE;4;75%;54%;3

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;62;47;NE;3;71%;63%;3

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;55;48;N;5;75%;29%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;52;E;10;68%;74%;3

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNE;4;69%;82%;3

Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;NE;5;60%;26%;3

Olympia;Mostly sunny;62;45;NE;4;72%;67%;3

Omak;Sunny;67;43;NNE;6;51%;25%;3

Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;WSW;4;61%;61%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;54;45;SE;3;76%;64%;3

Pullman;Sunny;65;47;ESE;7;51%;40%;3

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;63;48;ENE;4;74%;55%;3

Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;49;ENE;7;70%;72%;3

Renton;Mostly sunny;62;51;NE;4;75%;59%;3

Seattle;Mostly sunny;61;51;NNE;4;73%;61%;3

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;62;50;N;2;71%;59%;3

Shelton;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;3;73%;69%;3

Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;66;44;E;4;60%;16%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;64;41;ENE;6;62%;15%;3

Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;66;44;E;4;60%;16%;3

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;53;40;ESE;5;66%;56%;2

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;60;47;NE;4;76%;65%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;59;49;NNE;3;77%;66%;3

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;66;52;E;4;66%;70%;3

Walla Walla;Sunny;66;53;NE;5;49%;55%;3

Wenatchee;Sunny;63;44;NW;6;57%;41%;3

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;48;NNW;9;75%;43%;3

Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;NNW;4;63%;62%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather