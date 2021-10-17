Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds breaking;54;39;E;5;81%;31%;1

Bellingham;Some sun returning;55;43;ESE;3;84%;33%;1

Bremerton;A passing shower;55;39;WSW;5;79%;57%;2

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;58;36;SE;5;58%;3%;3

Deer Park;Partly sunny;66;30;SE;4;54%;0%;3

Eastsound;Clouds breaking;55;46;SE;3;84%;32%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;36;WNW;15;57%;2%;3

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;67;38;NNW;7;49%;0%;3

Everett;Clouds breaking;54;39;SE;5;81%;25%;1

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;57;39;SSW;5;72%;13%;1

Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;54;45;SSE;6;82%;29%;2

Hoquiam;Some sun returning;58;43;E;6;71%;8%;2

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;59;39;ESE;4;72%;11%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;68;35;SW;6;48%;0%;3

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;37;SSW;5;73%;12%;2

Omak;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;9;48%;0%;3

Pasco;Mostly sunny;69;38;S;7;56%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;53;42;SE;4;77%;18%;2

Pullman;Cooler;59;37;WNW;10;57%;0%;2

Puyallup;Partly sunny;57;37;SE;5;80%;14%;1

Quillayute;Clouds breaking;56;40;ESE;3;78%;10%;2

Renton;A morning shower;55;41;SSE;5;81%;44%;2

Seattle;Clouds breaking;54;42;S;5;78%;30%;2

Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;56;43;SE;4;77%;44%;2

Shelton;Clouds breaking;57;38;N;4;76%;12%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny;67;38;S;3;58%;1%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;66;34;SW;6;58%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;67;38;S;3;58%;1%;3

Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;42;35;W;3;92%;48%;2

Tacoma;Some sun returning;55;39;SSW;6;80%;15%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;54;41;SW;4;80%;15%;2

Vancouver;Sun and clouds;58;38;E;5;74%;16%;3

Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;62;41;S;9;54%;53%;2

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;64;41;NW;9;53%;2%;3

Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;55;45;ESE;6;78%;32%;1

Yakima;Mostly sunny;67;34;NNW;6;58%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather