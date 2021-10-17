WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Clouds breaking;54;39;E;5;81%;31%;1 Bellingham;Some sun returning;55;43;ESE;3;84%;33%;1 Bremerton;A passing shower;55;39;WSW;5;79%;57%;2 Chehalis;Clouds and sun;58;36;SE;5;58%;3%;3 Deer Park;Partly sunny;66;30;SE;4;54%;0%;3 Eastsound;Clouds breaking;55;46;SE;3;84%;32%;2 Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;36;WNW;15;57%;2%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;67;38;NNW;7;49%;0%;3 Everett;Clouds breaking;54;39;SE;5;81%;25%;1 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;57;39;SSW;5;72%;13%;1 Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;54;45;SSE;6;82%;29%;2 Hoquiam;Some sun returning;58;43;E;6;71%;8%;2 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;59;39;ESE;4;72%;11%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;68;35;SW;6;48%;0%;3 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;37;SSW;5;73%;12%;2 Omak;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;9;48%;0%;3 Pasco;Mostly sunny;69;38;S;7;56%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;53;42;SE;4;77%;18%;2 Pullman;Cooler;59;37;WNW;10;57%;0%;2 Puyallup;Partly sunny;57;37;SE;5;80%;14%;1 Quillayute;Clouds breaking;56;40;ESE;3;78%;10%;2 Renton;A morning shower;55;41;SSE;5;81%;44%;2 Seattle;Clouds breaking;54;42;S;5;78%;30%;2 Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;56;43;SE;4;77%;44%;2 Shelton;Clouds breaking;57;38;N;4;76%;12%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny;67;38;S;3;58%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;66;34;SW;6;58%;0%;2 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;67;38;S;3;58%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;42;35;W;3;92%;48%;2 Tacoma;Some sun returning;55;39;SSW;6;80%;15%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;54;41;SW;4;80%;15%;2 Vancouver;Sun and clouds;58;38;E;5;74%;16%;3 Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;62;41;S;9;54%;53%;2 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;64;41;NW;9;53%;2%;3 Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;55;45;ESE;6;78%;32%;1 Yakima;Mostly sunny;67;34;NNW;6;58%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather