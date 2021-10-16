Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;57;46;WNW;6;73%;83%;1

Bellingham;Periods of rain;56;46;WNW;4;92%;87%;1

Bremerton;Occasional rain;56;46;NE;7;81%;80%;1

Chehalis;Cooler with rain;56;45;WSW;5;70%;84%;1

Deer Park;Mild with some sun;66;34;N;4;54%;0%;3

Eastsound;Occasional rain;55;46;NW;5;91%;86%;1

Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;64;43;NW;3;50%;73%;1

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NW;4;50%;2%;2

Everett;Occasional rain;57;46;NW;7;74%;83%;1

Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;57;45;SW;5;80%;83%;1

Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;55;44;WNW;6;86%;85%;1

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;56;46;NW;8;88%;85%;1

Kelso-Longview;Rain, cooler;57;45;W;6;86%;86%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;41;W;5;51%;0%;2

Olympia;A little rain;56;44;SW;6;88%;82%;1

Omak;Increasing clouds;65;39;NNE;6;48%;55%;3

Pasco;Becoming cloudy;69;46;SSW;3;56%;25%;3

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;54;43;W;4;86%;86%;1

Pullman;Sun and clouds;69;41;W;8;35%;25%;3

Puyallup;A little rain;58;46;SSW;5;79%;82%;1

Quillayute;A little rain;54;42;NNW;6;92%;82%;1

Renton;A little rain;57;47;SW;5;76%;85%;1

Seattle;A touch of rain;55;48;NW;6;77%;84%;1

Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;58;48;N;5;81%;84%;1

Shelton;Cooler with rain;55;43;WSW;6;92%;84%;1

Spokane;Clouds and sun;68;41;WNW;3;49%;1%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun, mild;66;38;NW;6;48%;0%;3

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;68;41;WNW;3;49%;1%;3

Stampede Pass;A little rain;50;36;W;1;72%;82%;1

Tacoma;A touch of rain;55;46;SW;6;78%;83%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;53;45;WSW;5;93%;80%;1

Vancouver;Rain, cooler;56;46;WNW;5;78%;86%;1

Walla Walla;Becoming cloudy;69;48;S;5;38%;25%;3

Wenatchee;Increasing clouds;63;44;W;5;51%;44%;2

Whidbey Island;A little rain;57;47;NW;9;83%;87%;1

Yakima;Becoming cloudy;66;41;NW;4;56%;18%;2

