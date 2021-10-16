WA Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Occasional rain;57;46;WNW;6;73%;83%;1 Bellingham;Periods of rain;56;46;WNW;4;92%;87%;1 Bremerton;Occasional rain;56;46;NE;7;81%;80%;1 Chehalis;Cooler with rain;56;45;WSW;5;70%;84%;1 Deer Park;Mild with some sun;66;34;N;4;54%;0%;3 Eastsound;Occasional rain;55;46;NW;5;91%;86%;1 Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;64;43;NW;3;50%;73%;1 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NW;4;50%;2%;2 Everett;Occasional rain;57;46;NW;7;74%;83%;1 Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;57;45;SW;5;80%;83%;1 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;55;44;WNW;6;86%;85%;1 Hoquiam;Periods of rain;56;46;NW;8;88%;85%;1 Kelso-Longview;Rain, cooler;57;45;W;6;86%;86%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;41;W;5;51%;0%;2 Olympia;A little rain;56;44;SW;6;88%;82%;1 Omak;Increasing clouds;65;39;NNE;6;48%;55%;3 Pasco;Becoming cloudy;69;46;SSW;3;56%;25%;3 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;54;43;W;4;86%;86%;1 Pullman;Sun and clouds;69;41;W;8;35%;25%;3 Puyallup;A little rain;58;46;SSW;5;79%;82%;1 Quillayute;A little rain;54;42;NNW;6;92%;82%;1 Renton;A little rain;57;47;SW;5;76%;85%;1 Seattle;A touch of rain;55;48;NW;6;77%;84%;1 Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;58;48;N;5;81%;84%;1 Shelton;Cooler with rain;55;43;WSW;6;92%;84%;1 Spokane;Clouds and sun;68;41;WNW;3;49%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun, mild;66;38;NW;6;48%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;68;41;WNW;3;49%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;A little rain;50;36;W;1;72%;82%;1 Tacoma;A touch of rain;55;46;SW;6;78%;83%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;53;45;WSW;5;93%;80%;1 Vancouver;Rain, cooler;56;46;WNW;5;78%;86%;1 Walla Walla;Becoming cloudy;69;48;S;5;38%;25%;3 Wenatchee;Increasing clouds;63;44;W;5;51%;44%;2 Whidbey Island;A little rain;57;47;NW;9;83%;87%;1 Yakima;Becoming cloudy;66;41;NW;4;56%;18%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather