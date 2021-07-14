WA Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Low clouds breaking;72;54;NW;6;55%;26%;8 Bellingham;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;12;72%;10%;8 Bremerton;Low clouds breaking;74;52;SSE;6;67%;7%;8 Chehalis;Low clouds breaking;70;59;WSW;5;55%;21%;8 Deer Park;Plenty of sun;92;54;SSW;8;26%;0%;9 Eastsound;Clouds and sun;69;55;S;12;68%;11%;8 Ellensburg;Sunny and windy;86;61;NW;21;34%;0%;9 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;WNW;9;24%;0%;9 Everett;Low clouds breaking;72;55;N;6;59%;26%;8 Fort Lewis;Low clouds breaking;73;54;SSW;6;65%;6%;8 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;67;52;SW;8;71%;12%;8 Hoquiam;Low clouds may break;64;56;WNW;11;77%;13%;3 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds breaking;72;57;WNW;6;67%;5%;8 Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;95;61;WNW;8;24%;0%;9 Olympia;Low clouds breaking;73;52;SW;6;68%;7%;8 Omak;Sunny and very warm;96;65;WNW;8;21%;3%;8 Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;NW;10;31%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Low clouds breaking;64;51;WNW;10;67%;13%;8 Pullman;Sunny and not as hot;86;52;SW;9;32%;0%;9 Puyallup;Clouds and sun;73;54;SW;6;64%;7%;9 Quillayute;Low clouds may break;63;53;N;7;80%;28%;2 Renton;Low clouds breaking;73;57;WSW;6;62%;6%;8 Seattle;Low clouds breaking;69;55;ENE;6;67%;26%;8 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds breaking;72;56;NNE;5;68%;6%;8 Shelton;Low clouds breaking;73;52;WSW;10;68%;9%;8 Spokane;Sunny, warm and nice;93;64;SSW;9;25%;2%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;WSW;11;26%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunny, warm and nice;93;64;SSW;9;25%;2%;9 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;65;46;W;7;72%;14%;9 Tacoma;Low clouds breaking;69;52;SW;6;72%;7%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds breaking;69;52;SW;6;75%;7%;8 Vancouver;Low clouds breaking;75;56;NNW;6;57%;4%;8 Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;93;64;SSW;11;22%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Sunny and breezy;92;65;WNW;13;28%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Low clouds breaking;63;54;WSW;9;72%;26%;8 Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;NNW;6;28%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather