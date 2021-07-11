Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunny and nice;79;54;N;6;51%;4%;8

Bellingham;Sunshine and nice;75;57;SSE;7;69%;4%;8

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;81;54;NE;5;52%;3%;9

Chehalis;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;WNW;5;56%;0%;9

Deer Park;Sunshine, very hot;97;55;NNE;4;21%;2%;9

Eastsound;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;SE;6;73%;3%;8

Ellensburg;Remaining very warm;95;66;NW;12;26%;2%;9

Ephrata;Sunny and very hot;99;71;NW;7;21%;2%;9

Everett;Sunshine and nice;79;55;N;6;53%;4%;8

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;82;54;SW;4;56%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;SSW;5;66%;3%;8

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;66;56;WNW;10;79%;7%;7

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;W;7;66%;5%;9

Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;99;65;NNW;6;19%;0%;9

Olympia;Mostly sunny;81;51;SW;4;63%;4%;9

Omak;Sunshine, very hot;100;70;NNW;10;20%;18%;9

Pasco;Sunshine, very hot;101;64;WNW;4;27%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Nice with sunshine;70;53;W;8;63%;3%;8

Pullman;Sunny and hot;92;56;WSW;4;22%;2%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;N;5;48%;3%;9

Quillayute;Sun and clouds;66;53;WNW;7;79%;4%;9

Renton;Sunshine;82;59;NNE;6;52%;3%;9

Seattle;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;NNE;6;55%;3%;9

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;80;58;NNW;5;60%;3%;9

Shelton;Mostly sunny;80;54;SW;8;63%;4%;9

Spokane;Sunlit and very hot;98;65;WSW;2;20%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Hot with sunshine;97;63;W;3;18%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Sunlit and very hot;98;65;WSW;2;20%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;W;5;56%;0%;9

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;NNW;6;53%;3%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Nice with sunshine;78;54;WSW;4;65%;3%;9

Vancouver;Sunshine;84;57;NNW;7;48%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Sizzling sunshine;99;68;S;7;18%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;WNW;9;26%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;65;53;WSW;7;74%;3%;8

Yakima;Sunshine, very hot;99;65;NNW;5;22%;0%;9

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather