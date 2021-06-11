WA Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in places;72;56;E;6;40%;72%;3 Bellingham;Warmer with a shower;72;56;N;5;62%;57%;4 Bremerton;Warmer with a shower;72;55;ESE;7;63%;70%;4 Chehalis;Warmer with a shower;73;55;SSE;5;54%;69%;4 Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;74;52;NE;6;51%;55%;4 Eastsound;A shower in spots;66;55;NNW;6;71%;57%;4 Ellensburg;Warmer;77;55;NE;6;43%;55%;8 Ephrata;Partly sunny;77;61;ENE;8;42%;55%;8 Everett;A shower in places;72;57;ENE;6;47%;72%;4 Fort Lewis;Warmer with a shower;73;55;NE;5;59%;72%;5 Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;67;52;N;6;69%;74%;4 Hoquiam;Warmer with a shower;69;57;E;8;73%;69%;3 Kelso-Longview;Warmer with a shower;75;60;ESE;6;62%;72%;3 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;NNW;8;39%;55%;7 Olympia;Warmer with a shower;73;55;NNE;5;60%;72%;4 Omak;Partly sunny;78;59;E;9;41%;44%;7 Pasco;Sun and clouds;84;62;N;6;44%;36%;9 Port Angeles;A shower in spots;65;52;ESE;4;70%;74%;4 Pullman;A stray shower;72;57;E;6;57%;45%;10 Puyallup;Warmer with a shower;74;56;ESE;4;60%;72%;4 Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;65;53;SE;7;77%;74%;3 Renton;Warmer with a shower;73;58;E;6;51%;69%;4 Seattle;Warmer with a shower;71;58;ESE;6;58%;72%;4 Seattle Boeing;Warmer with a shower;73;58;N;5;60%;72%;4 Shelton;Warmer with a shower;73;54;E;7;67%;72%;3 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;75;56;E;6;51%;36%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;56;ENE;9;52%;36%;5 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;75;56;E;6;51%;36%;4 Stampede Pass;A shower or two;61;49;SE;2;62%;80%;7 Tacoma;Warmer with a shower;71;55;SE;5;60%;70%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Milder with a shower;69;55;E;5;69%;72%;4 Vancouver;Warmer with a shower;76;62;ESE;4;58%;69%;4 Walla Walla;Nice with some sun;80;61;SE;6;48%;33%;8 Wenatchee;Variable clouds;77;58;SW;7;43%;57%;8 Whidbey Island;A shower in spots;67;55;E;9;66%;69%;4 Yakima;Variable cloudiness;79;60;NW;5;42%;50%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather