WA Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;N;6;41%;8%;9 Bellingham;Sunshine, pleasant;73;57;SSE;8;65%;7%;8 Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;E;5;49%;8%;9 Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;81;56;W;5;57%;1%;9 Deer Park;Sunshine and hot;95;54;SE;6;39%;0%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;69;54;S;6;73%;17%;8 Ellensburg;Hot;96;64;NW;12;31%;0%;9 Ephrata;Very hot;100;68;NW;7;23%;0%;9 Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;81;55;NNE;6;44%;8%;9 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;SSW;5;54%;5%;9 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;69;53;SW;7;67%;8%;8 Hoquiam;Partly sunny, cooler;63;55;WNW;10;83%;7%;7 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;W;6;58%;5%;9 Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;105;65;WNW;6;23%;0%;9 Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;SSW;6;53%;5%;9 Omak;Hot;98;62;NW;8;28%;0%;9 Pasco;Very hot;105;67;NW;4;29%;16%;9 Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, nice;68;53;W;10;69%;12%;9 Pullman;Very warm;92;62;SE;6;34%;13%;9 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;86;55;WSW;5;44%;5%;9 Quillayute;Low clouds;65;51;WNW;6;75%;29%;4 Renton;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;ENE;6;46%;5%;9 Seattle;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;NE;6;50%;6%;9 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;NNE;4;56%;6%;9 Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;81;54;WSW;9;60%;10%;9 Spokane;Hot;95;63;SE;4;31%;1%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;95;62;SSE;7;30%;3%;9 Spokane Felts;Hot;95;63;SE;4;31%;1%;9 Stampede Pass;Sunny and mild;73;51;W;5;52%;5%;9 Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;WNW;5;49%;6%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;SW;4;63%;6%;9 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;NNW;7;39%;5%;9 Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;SSE;5;25%;21%;9 Wenatchee;Hot;97;66;WNW;8;29%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;65;55;W;10;73%;6%;8 Yakima;Very hot;102;64;N;6;26%;3%;9