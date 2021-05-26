WA Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cooler with rain;58;47;S;9;64%;92%;3 Bellingham;Rain at times;59;50;SSW;13;79%;87%;2 Bremerton;Periods of rain;55;46;SSW;11;82%;86%;2 Chehalis;Occasional rain;56;50;SW;7;82%;86%;4 Deer Park;A t-storm around;68;42;SSW;12;50%;55%;3 Eastsound;A little rain;60;50;SW;12;80%;72%;2 Ellensburg;Spotty showers;64;45;NNW;15;43%;70%;3 Ephrata;Breezy, not as warm;69;48;WSW;17;34%;31%;3 Everett;A little rain;59;48;S;10;60%;86%;3 Fort Lewis;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;47;SW;14;77%;86%;2 Friday Harbor;A bit of rain;59;48;SW;8;76%;67%;2 Hoquiam;Windy with rain;55;48;W;18;88%;89%;2 Kelso-Longview;A little rain;59;48;SW;11;78%;84%;3 Moses Lake;Not as warm;72;50;SW;12;34%;29%;4 Olympia;A little rain;57;47;SW;15;81%;84%;3 Omak;Spotty showers;68;46;S;13;41%;70%;3 Pasco;Increasingly windy;73;52;WSW;16;39%;26%;3 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;55;47;WSW;6;82%;75%;2 Pullman;A t-storm around;67;43;WSW;14;50%;64%;6 Puyallup;Cooler with rain;58;48;SSW;8;81%;89%;2 Quillayute;Periods of rain;54;47;W;12;88%;87%;2 Renton;Cooler with rain;57;49;SSW;9;71%;86%;2 Seattle;A little rain;55;48;SSW;10;73%;85%;3 Seattle Boeing;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;49;SSW;15;77%;86%;2 Shelton;Rain, breezy, cooler;55;48;WSW;15;86%;88%;2 Spokane;A t-storm around;69;46;SW;13;42%;55%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Increasingly windy;67;42;WSW;18;46%;51%;3 Spokane Felts;A t-storm around;69;46;SW;13;42%;55%;4 Stampede Pass;Chilly with rain;45;35;W;6;86%;89%;4 Tacoma;Cooler with rain;55;47;SW;10;79%;86%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Rain, breezy, cooler;55;47;SW;15;86%;86%;2 Vancouver;Spotty showers;59;49;SW;8;70%;83%;3 Walla Walla;A t-storm around;69;48;SW;12;44%;43%;5 Wenatchee;Spotty showers;67;47;W;13;39%;68%;4 Whidbey Island;A bit of rain;59;50;W;17;77%;83%;3 Yakima;Spotty showers;68;44;SSW;15;39%;69%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather