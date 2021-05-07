WA Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;58;44;ESE;6;47%;55%;2 Bellingham;Cloudy;58;46;SSE;9;59%;55%;2 Bremerton;Cloudy;57;45;ESE;6;65%;55%;2 Chehalis;Cloudy;56;45;WSW;5;68%;55%;2 Deer Park;A shower;63;30;SW;9;47%;65%;3 Eastsound;A shower or two;57;46;SSW;7;64%;73%;2 Ellensburg;Very windy, some sun;60;43;NW;25;39%;60%;8 Ephrata;Partly sunny;66;43;WNW;10;25%;5%;8 Everett;Rather cloudy;57;45;E;6;54%;55%;2 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;56;44;SSW;8;63%;55%;2 Friday Harbor;A shower or two;57;45;SW;7;66%;73%;2 Hoquiam;A shower or two;53;46;W;9;82%;80%;2 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;57;47;W;5;67%;55%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;41;W;8;27%;2%;6 Olympia;Cloudy;56;43;SSW;8;62%;55%;2 Omak;Partial sunshine;66;38;NNW;5;31%;14%;7 Pasco;Rather cloudy;70;41;NW;10;30%;4%;6 Port Angeles;A shower or two;53;43;SW;6;65%;80%;2 Pullman;Breezy in the a.m.;56;38;SSW;15;43%;39%;4 Puyallup;Cloudy;57;47;SSW;6;64%;55%;2 Quillayute;A shower or two;54;43;E;6;74%;80%;2 Renton;Cloudy;56;48;SSE;6;61%;55%;2 Seattle;Cloudy;55;48;SE;6;66%;55%;2 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;56;48;SE;6;61%;55%;2 Shelton;Cloudy;56;41;WSW;8;67%;55%;2 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;39;S;11;34%;40%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;60;35;WSW;14;34%;36%;4 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;39;S;11;34%;40%;4 Stampede Pass;A couple of showers;39;33;WNW;7;80%;79%;7 Tacoma;Cloudy;55;46;SW;7;64%;55%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;45;S;8;65%;55%;2 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;59;48;WNW;5;60%;55%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;62;44;SSW;12;40%;8%;8 Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;63;44;WNW;15;30%;16%;8 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;46;W;10;65%;55%;2 Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;66;41;NW;9;32%;19%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather