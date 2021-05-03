WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A little a.m. rain;62;39;NE;6;49%;56%;4 Bellingham;Clouds and sun;62;41;N;6;63%;27%;5 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;64;41;NNE;6;62%;26%;5 Chehalis;Warmer with some sun;65;39;NNE;4;61%;0%;7 Deer Park;Clouds and sunshine;68;33;SSW;7;45%;23%;5 Eastsound;Partly sunny;58;45;E;3;74%;19%;7 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;38;NW;16;35%;2%;7 Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;71;43;NW;8;26%;0%;7 Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;40;N;6;55%;14%;5 Fort Lewis;Milder;65;39;NNE;5;60%;27%;6 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;59;43;NNW;4;67%;14%;7 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;58;44;N;10;71%;5%;7 Kelso-Longview;Milder;69;41;N;5;59%;14%;7 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;75;41;SSE;7;29%;0%;7 Olympia;Showers around;67;38;NNE;4;58%;63%;7 Omak;Mostly sunny;70;40;N;7;33%;2%;7 Pasco;Partly sunny;76;39;WNW;5;35%;0%;7 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;57;41;SW;8;63%;9%;7 Pullman;Clouds and sun;63;39;SSW;11;45%;19%;5 Puyallup;Milder;66;38;NNE;5;56%;8%;6 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;39;N;7;65%;4%;5 Renton;Milder;64;41;NNE;6;54%;11%;6 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;62;43;N;6;58%;10%;5 Seattle Boeing;Milder;64;45;NNE;5;60%;11%;4 Shelton;Spotty showers;65;41;NE;5;67%;64%;7 Spokane;Clouds and sun;67;40;SSW;7;37%;23%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;66;37;W;9;38%;16%;5 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;67;40;SSW;7;37%;23%;5 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;51;32;SW;5;64%;1%;8 Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;63;41;NNE;5;60%;9%;7 Tacoma Narrows;Clearing and warmer;62;43;NNE;4;64%;9%;7 Vancouver;Clouds and sun;70;44;N;6;53%;18%;8 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;68;44;SE;8;44%;0%;8 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;70;45;WNW;10;30%;2%;7 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;43;NW;8;72%;16%;6 Yakima;Mostly sunny;73;40;N;5;32%;2%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather