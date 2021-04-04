WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;56;32;ENE;6;59%;3%;5 Bellingham;Partly sunny;53;38;E;6;66%;3%;5 Bremerton;Milder;58;33;NW;5;64%;3%;5 Chehalis;Turning sunny;59;33;W;5;55%;1%;5 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, milder;59;26;S;6;48%;4%;5 Eastsound;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;E;4;75%;3%;5 Ellensburg;Milder;62;34;NW;13;34%;0%;5 Ephrata;Sunshine;63;35;WNW;9;25%;0%;5 Everett;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;6;63%;3%;5 Fort Lewis;Milder;57;30;SW;3;65%;3%;5 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;51;38;SW;5;65%;3%;5 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;52;35;NW;8;73%;10%;2 Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;60;34;WNW;5;57%;3%;5 Moses Lake;Sunny and nice;67;33;S;8;29%;0%;5 Olympia;Milder;59;32;SW;3;59%;3%;5 Omak;Mostly sunny;65;34;NNE;9;29%;0%;5 Pasco;A passing shower;65;33;S;6;34%;55%;5 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;51;38;WSW;6;63%;4%;5 Pullman;Some sun, a shower;50;32;S;10;59%;56%;2 Puyallup;Milder;60;32;S;4;61%;3%;5 Quillayute;Clouds and sun;51;34;N;5;72%;11%;4 Renton;Warmer;57;35;S;4;61%;3%;5 Seattle;Warmer;56;35;N;5;60%;3%;5 Seattle Boeing;Warmer;56;36;NE;3;60%;3%;5 Shelton;Partly sunny;58;32;WSW;5;63%;3%;5 Spokane;Partly sunny;58;32;S;3;50%;7%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;57;30;SSW;6;51%;3%;5 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;58;32;S;3;50%;7%;5 Stampede Pass;Not as cold;42;28;W;5;61%;2%;5 Tacoma;Milder;56;33;WSW;4;62%;3%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, warmer;54;35;WSW;2;61%;3%;5 Vancouver;Milder;63;37;NNW;5;49%;3%;5 Walla Walla;A passing shower;55;38;SE;8;49%;55%;5 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;62;37;WNW;10;31%;0%;5 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;53;41;WNW;7;65%;3%;5 Yakima;Sunny;64;34;N;6;27%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather