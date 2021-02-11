WA Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cold, an a.m. flurry;34;27;ESE;5;45%;96%;1 Bellingham;Cold, an a.m. flurry;33;27;NE;12;38%;93%;1 Bremerton;Snow;29;24;NE;8;55%;99%;1 Chehalis;A little snow;30;26;SE;5;89%;91%;1 Deer Park;Bitterly cold;19;13;ENE;10;34%;49%;2 Eastsound;Cold, an a.m. flurry;32;29;ENE;11;50%;92%;1 Ellensburg;Snow;23;17;ESE;9;47%;97%;1 Ephrata;Very cold;25;17;NE;12;27%;53%;2 Everett;Cold with a flurry;33;27;SE;5;45%;95%;1 Fort Lewis;Snow;31;26;NE;6;95%;93%;1 Friday Harbor;Cold, an a.m. flurry;33;29;ESE;7;43%;83%;1 Hoquiam;Snow;32;29;E;17;83%;92%;1 Kelso-Longview;A bit of snow;29;26;SE;7;90%;87%;1 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, cold;28;20;ENE;9;29%;52%;2 Olympia;Snow;31;26;NNE;7;83%;93%;1 Omak;Flurries, very cold;22;15;ENE;10;40%;78%;2 Pasco;Very cold;28;19;NW;6;46%;71%;1 Port Angeles;Snow;32;26;E;9;69%;96%;1 Pullman;A little snow;19;15;E;6;56%;79%;1 Puyallup;Snow;30;26;E;5;63%;80%;1 Quillayute;Snow;35;29;ESE;8;64%;90%;1 Renton;Snow;29;26;ESE;8;54%;93%;1 Seattle;Snow;30;26;E;7;51%;93%;1 Seattle Boeing;Snow;32;27;ESE;6;58%;92%;1 Shelton;Snow;30;25;NE;9;80%;99%;1 Spokane;Very cold;21;15;ENE;7;34%;60%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Frigid;18;11;ENE;12;39%;63%;2 Spokane Felts;Very cold;21;15;ENE;7;34%;60%;2 Stampede Pass;Snow;12;9;E;8;79%;99%;1 Tacoma;Snow;28;25;ENE;7;60%;82%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Snow;29;25;ENE;8;70%;98%;1 Vancouver;A bit of snow;28;26;E;8;48%;92%;1 Walla Walla;A little a.m. snow;21;17;SSW;5;74%;91%;1 Wenatchee;Snow;22;15;NW;5;45%;91%;1 Whidbey Island;Cold, an a.m. flurry;36;28;ESE;8;52%;90%;1 Yakima;Snow;25;19;NNW;8;40%;94%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather