WA Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;45;30;E;6;72%;66%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy;42;33;SE;6;78%;70%;1 Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;44;32;NNE;4;78%;68%;1 Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;42;37;ENE;5;77%;81%;1 Deer Park;A bit of snow;35;27;ENE;6;81%;88%;1 Eastsound;Cloudy;43;37;ESE;6;78%;72%;1 Ellensburg;Morning snow, cloudy;37;28;SE;3;79%;79%;1 Ephrata;Snowy in the morning;38;30;NNW;5;83%;88%;0 Everett;Decreasing clouds;44;32;ESE;6;72%;55%;1 Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;43;33;ENE;2;95%;70%;1 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;35;NNE;6;70%;70%;0 Hoquiam;Cloudy and chilly;44;36;E;9;80%;69%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;46;38;SSE;4;82%;83%;1 Moses Lake;Snow in the morning;40;30;NE;6;70%;88%;1 Olympia;Cloudy;43;33;NNE;3;86%;66%;1 Omak;Periods of snow;35;31;N;5;81%;83%;0 Pasco;Showers of rain/snow;44;29;N;4;79%;66%;1 Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;35;E;4;81%;71%;1 Pullman;A bit of snow;39;33;ESE;11;62%;84%;1 Puyallup;A morning shower;45;32;E;4;83%;64%;1 Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;44;35;E;4;82%;80%;1 Renton;Decreasing clouds;45;34;NE;5;74%;66%;1 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;45;37;NNE;5;67%;57%;1 Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;45;36;ENE;2;73%;66%;1 Shelton;Still cloudy;42;32;NNE;3;88%;77%;1 Spokane;A bit of snow;39;29;SE;4;73%;85%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A bit of snow;36;27;SSE;8;88%;84%;1 Spokane Felts;A bit of snow;39;29;SE;4;73%;85%;1 Stampede Pass;Snow;29;25;E;4;87%;80%;1 Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;43;36;NE;4;80%;66%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;42;36;NE;3;82%;66%;1 Vancouver;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;E;5;74%;82%;1 Walla Walla;A bit of a.m. snow;47;37;SSE;8;63%;79%;1 Wenatchee;Morning snow;34;29;NNW;3;86%;89%;0 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;36;ESE;7;68%;70%;1 Yakima;Morning snow;38;30;N;3;81%;73%;1