WA Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Spotty showers;49;31;E;8;63%;78%;1 Bellingham;A little a.m. rain;48;35;SE;10;73%;65%;1 Bremerton;Partly sunny;49;35;E;7;67%;35%;1 Chehalis;Partly sunny;48;36;E;4;62%;25%;2 Deer Park;Breezy in the a.m.;44;19;WSW;14;54%;20%;2 Eastsound;A stray a.m. shower;49;39;SSE;10;69%;52%;1 Ellensburg;Windy;47;29;NW;18;57%;28%;2 Ephrata;Windy;49;28;WNW;19;50%;14%;2 Everett;Spotty showers;48;33;ESE;7;66%;71%;1 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;50;34;SE;9;84%;33%;1 Friday Harbor;A morning shower;50;36;SSE;7;60%;50%;1 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;50;38;E;10;68%;27%;1 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;52;35;ENE;4;77%;27%;1 Moses Lake;Windy in the morning;53;27;SW;15;40%;10%;2 Olympia;Partly sunny;50;34;SSW;8;72%;29%;1 Omak;Clouds and sun, mild;47;23;E;11;52%;22%;2 Pasco;Windy;55;29;SSW;16;46%;8%;2 Port Angeles;A stray a.m. shower;48;37;S;12;69%;46%;1 Pullman;Very windy;44;28;WSW;25;63%;26%;2 Puyallup;Partly sunny;51;32;ESE;7;74%;33%;1 Quillayute;Periods of sun;48;37;N;5;71%;27%;1 Renton;Windy;51;35;E;21;63%;39%;1 Seattle;Windy;50;39;ESE;21;65%;37%;1 Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;50;36;ESE;9;70%;39%;1 Shelton;Breezy in the a.m.;49;35;NNE;11;73%;30%;1 Spokane;Windy;45;26;SSW;21;55%;25%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Very windy;42;24;WSW;27;66%;17%;2 Spokane Felts;Windy;45;26;SSW;21;55%;25%;2 Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;32;25;SSE;11;85%;73%;1 Tacoma;Periods of sun;49;38;E;8;65%;34%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Breezy in the a.m.;48;37;ESE;12;70%;34%;1 Vancouver;Partly sunny;52;33;NE;5;73%;27%;2 Walla Walla;Windy;49;32;SSE;18;61%;25%;2 Wenatchee;Very windy;47;28;WNW;17;57%;30%;2 Whidbey Island;Windy;50;39;SE;18;64%;53%;1 Yakima;Windy in the morning;52;28;NNW;14;46%;16%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather