WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sunshine;79;60;SW;5;64%;62%;5
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;75;59;SSE;7;68%;65%;4
Bremerton;Low clouds breaking;80;59;S;5;64%;65%;4
Chehalis;Partial sunshine;81;58;W;4;62%;61%;6
Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;92;55;SW;7;28%;1%;6
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;72;59;NE;7;74%;73%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;91;61;NW;13;30%;9%;7
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;WNW;7;22%;3%;6
Everett;Periods of sun;79;61;WNW;5;63%;67%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;80;58;SW;5;76%;34%;5
Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;70;56;S;6;80%;68%;4
Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;69;58;S;7;81%;56%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;NW;4;64%;34%;6
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NW;6;25%;1%;6
Olympia;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;SW;5;61%;63%;4
Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;WSW;8;22%;7%;6
Pasco;Hot with sunshine;98;65;W;6;30%;7%;7
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;69;56;NE;5;73%;70%;3
Pullman;Sunny;90;59;WSW;6;31%;24%;7
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;SW;5;60%;34%;5
Quillayute;An afternoon shower;70;57;SSE;6;77%;87%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;81;62;SSW;5;59%;33%;5
Seattle;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;WSW;5;62%;69%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;SW;4;59%;33%;5
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;80;57;SW;7;65%;70%;3
Spokane;Sunshine and hot;94;62;S;6;28%;4%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;93;59;WSW;9;24%;1%;6
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and hot;94;62;S;6;28%;4%;6
Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;W;5;54%;48%;7
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;78;59;SW;5;65%;35%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;75;59;SSW;5;69%;35%;5
Vancouver;Clouds and sun, nice;83;62;NNW;4;56%;31%;7
Walla Walla;Sunny and very warm;94;67;S;7;24%;23%;7
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;WNW;8;27%;8%;6
Whidbey Island;Periods of sun, nice;72;59;WSW;6;71%;69%;4
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;95;60;N;5;28%;41%;7
