WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;71;56;W;4;61%;78%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;71;58;SSE;9;71%;38%;2
Bremerton;Not as warm;74;55;SSW;6;69%;36%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;WSW;5;59%;27%;8
Deer Park;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;S;7;40%;14%;8
Eastsound;Periods of sun, nice;71;57;SSW;7;74%;66%;4
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;90;60;NW;17;36%;2%;9
Ephrata;Sunny and hot;95;64;WNW;9;30%;4%;8
Everett;Not as warm;72;56;NW;4;67%;67%;2
Fort Lewis;Some sun, pleasant;75;53;SW;8;81%;19%;8
Friday Harbor;Some sun;68;54;SSW;6;75%;36%;5
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;65;55;WNW;10;81%;58%;2
Kelso-Longview;Low clouds may break;74;57;WNW;6;68%;30%;6
Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;98;63;WNW;7;31%;5%;8
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;73;56;SW;8;64%;22%;5
Omak;Sunny and hot;97;64;WSW;9;28%;10%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;64;WNW;8;31%;16%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, nice;66;53;W;7;73%;26%;4
Pullman;Mostly sunny;89;59;SW;7;37%;31%;9
Puyallup;Not as warm;76;57;SW;6;66%;18%;8
Quillayute;Low clouds;64;52;WNW;6;82%;44%;2
Renton;Not as warm;75;58;SW;6;64%;36%;6
Seattle;Not as warm;74;58;SW;6;68%;35%;6
Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;74;59;WSW;6;66%;36%;6
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;73;53;WSW;11;69%;26%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny;94;65;S;8;33%;20%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;SSW;11;35%;17%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;94;65;S;8;33%;20%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;W;6;67%;10%;9
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;73;55;WSW;6;68%;36%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SW;7;70%;36%;6
Vancouver;Sun and some clouds;79;57;NNW;5;62%;13%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;SSW;10;27%;31%;9
Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WNW;12;32%;3%;8
Whidbey Island;Areas of low clouds;66;55;WSW;8;73%;35%;2
Yakima;Hot with sunshine;95;59;N;6;32%;1%;9
