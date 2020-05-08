WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;82;53;E;5;38%;2%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny;77;53;E;5;46%;2%;7
Bremerton;Sun and clouds, warm;83;55;NNE;8;42%;2%;7
Chehalis;High clouds and warm;86;51;ENE;7;41%;0%;8
Deer Park;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;10;44%;0%;8
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;66;53;NNW;5;61%;2%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;N;9;31%;0%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;80;56;NE;14;24%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;E;6;40%;2%;7
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;NE;6;51%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sunshine;70;50;N;6;55%;2%;7
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;78;55;E;14;50%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;WNW;7;42%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;NE;12;28%;0%;8
Olympia;Sun and clouds;83;52;N;8;40%;3%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;80;52;ENE;8;32%;0%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny;87;54;NNE;10;31%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, mild;70;50;S;6;55%;3%;7
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;75;47;E;11;35%;0%;8
Puyallup;Warm with some sun;86;52;E;5;45%;2%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;ENE;8;50%;3%;7
Renton;Warm with some sun;84;55;E;7;41%;3%;7
Seattle;Sun and clouds;82;55;NE;7;43%;2%;7
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;82;56;NE;7;38%;3%;7
Shelton;Clouds and sun, warm;82;52;NE;8;43%;3%;8
Spokane;Sun, some clouds;75;48;ENE;9;29%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sun, some clouds;72;45;ENE;14;35%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sun, some clouds;75;48;ENE;9;29%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Warm with some sun;67;46;E;9;41%;0%;8
Tacoma;Warm with some sun;82;55;NE;6;43%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Warm with some sun;79;54;NNE;8;43%;3%;8
Vancouver;Partly sunny, warm;85;55;E;9;40%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;80;50;ESE;7;37%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;78;54;E;10;30%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun, mild;71;51;NNE;7;56%;2%;7
Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;NNE;11;26%;0%;8
