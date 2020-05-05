WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A few showers;59;39;SSW;8;51%;71%;4
Bellingham;Occasional rain;61;43;S;9;59%;63%;4
Bremerton;A shower in places;61;39;ENE;6;64%;62%;6
Chehalis;A few showers;62;37;W;6;64%;66%;6
Deer Park;A few showers;55;31;W;9;77%;81%;2
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;45;SW;8;64%;33%;5
Ellensburg;Very windy, cooler;60;36;WNW;29;42%;41%;5
Ephrata;Increasingly windy;65;37;WNW;19;36%;28%;3
Everett;A few showers;59;40;NNW;8;56%;73%;4
Fort Lewis;A few showers;61;37;SSW;12;76%;64%;5
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;60;42;WSW;10;65%;30%;5
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;56;41;NW;14;78%;69%;6
Kelso-Longview;A few showers;62;39;NW;7;64%;61%;4
Moses Lake;Not as warm;68;37;W;15;39%;28%;3
Olympia;Cooler with a shower;62;36;SW;10;61%;49%;5
Omak;A shower or two;65;37;SSW;8;44%;67%;2
Pasco;Not as warm;70;36;WNW;19;36%;27%;4
Port Angeles;A passing shower;56;38;SW;14;64%;57%;6
Pullman;Brief showers;56;33;WSW;20;64%;77%;2
Puyallup;Brief showers;61;37;S;8;64%;72%;4
Quillayute;Spotty showers;56;38;N;8;76%;72%;6
Renton;Cooler with a shower;60;41;E;6;60%;52%;4
Seattle;A shower in places;58;42;ENE;6;62%;50%;4
Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;60;44;E;8;60%;52%;4
Shelton;Spotty showers;61;37;W;14;62%;61%;6
Spokane;A few showers;59;37;WSW;13;57%;78%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;57;34;W;17;66%;44%;2
Spokane Felts;A few showers;59;37;WSW;13;57%;78%;2
Stampede Pass;Snow showers;42;31;WNW;10;83%;83%;4
Tacoma;A shower in spots;60;40;S;10;61%;44%;5
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;59;41;SSW;11;65%;44%;5
Vancouver;A shower in spots;63;40;N;6;54%;42%;6
Walla Walla;Cooler;61;37;SSW;19;54%;30%;5
Wenatchee;Windy;63;41;WNW;22;34%;41%;3
Whidbey Island;Winds subsiding;60;45;W;17;61%;58%;5
Yakima;Winds subsiding;66;33;WNW;16;30%;24%;5
