WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;57;38;E;7;63%;88%;3
Bellingham;A bit of rain;58;41;SSE;9;63%;67%;4
Bremerton;Occasional rain;58;38;NNW;8;67%;63%;4
Chehalis;A little rain;58;38;NNW;5;58%;57%;6
Deer Park;A shower or two;58;28;SW;12;48%;63%;3
Eastsound;A little rain;56;44;SSW;8;69%;70%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;59;34;NW;14;41%;30%;7
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;63;37;NW;12;32%;13%;7
Everett;A little rain;57;39;E;7;64%;86%;4
Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;59;36;SSE;8;81%;67%;3
Friday Harbor;A little rain;57;43;SW;7;69%;64%;4
Hoquiam;A bit of rain;55;44;E;11;81%;70%;3
Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;58;38;WNW;5;67%;71%;6
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;65;36;WNW;10;32%;7%;7
Olympia;A touch of rain;59;39;WSW;8;66%;63%;4
Omak;Some sun, a shower;64;34;NNW;8;33%;59%;4
Pasco;Clouds limiting sun;69;38;W;11;32%;4%;6
Port Angeles;A bit of rain;53;39;S;4;75%;73%;4
Pullman;Cooler;56;35;SW;14;50%;29%;5
Puyallup;A little rain;60;37;SSW;6;65%;83%;4
Quillayute;A little rain;54;39;SSE;8;77%;63%;4
Renton;Occasional rain;59;40;SSW;7;58%;66%;4
Seattle;A little rain;58;41;NNE;8;61%;66%;4
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;59;42;S;9;60%;66%;4
Shelton;Occasional rain;58;37;W;10;70%;67%;4
Spokane;A shower or two;60;36;SW;12;40%;60%;4
Spokane Fairchild;A shower or two;57;34;WSW;13;47%;60%;4
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;60;36;SW;12;40%;60%;4
Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;43;30;WNW;7;70%;82%;6
Tacoma;A little rain;57;39;SW;7;64%;67%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;56;40;SW;7;71%;66%;4
Vancouver;A little a.m. rain;59;41;N;5;64%;62%;4
Walla Walla;Cloudy and cooler;62;39;SE;12;42%;25%;4
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;62;40;WNW;13;33%;27%;7
Whidbey Island;A little rain;59;44;SW;8;62%;65%;4
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;64;35;NNW;8;33%;22%;6
