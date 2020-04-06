WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partial sunshine;56;32;NE;6;61%;10%;3
Bellingham;Partial sunshine;55;35;ENE;8;60%;18%;3
Bremerton;Partial sunshine;56;37;NNE;5;70%;3%;3
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;58;35;NW;5;60%;4%;5
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;59;30;N;8;53%;2%;5
Eastsound;Some sun;52;41;NNE;4;70%;15%;3
Ellensburg;Sunshine and windy;61;33;NW;20;37%;0%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;66;39;NW;9;32%;0%;5
Everett;Partly sunny;56;34;NE;5;63%;8%;3
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;56;34;NNW;4;81%;3%;3
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;52;39;NNE;5;69%;26%;3
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;53;37;NNW;11;74%;5%;3
Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;58;36;NW;4;70%;4%;3
Moses Lake;Sunshine and nice;68;38;NNW;8;35%;0%;5
Olympia;Partly sunny;59;33;WNW;5;61%;3%;3
Omak;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;10;32%;3%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny;71;36;NW;8;37%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;52;36;SSW;5;72%;5%;3
Pullman;Breezy with sunshine;58;33;S;13;49%;0%;5
Puyallup;Partial sunshine;57;34;E;5;67%;3%;3
Quillayute;Some sun;53;33;N;7;71%;4%;3
Renton;Partly sunny;56;37;ENE;5;64%;4%;3
Seattle;Partly sunny;55;39;NE;5;63%;4%;3
Seattle Boeing;Some sun;56;39;NNE;4;63%;4%;3
Shelton;Some sun;57;33;WSW;5;69%;4%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny;61;35;S;9;44%;2%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;58;34;WSW;12;51%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;61;35;S;9;44%;2%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;43;29;W;6;68%;1%;5
Tacoma;Partial sunshine;55;38;N;5;68%;3%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;54;39;N;3;70%;3%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;58;36;NNW;5;62%;4%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;63;38;S;12;42%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;64;38;WNW;12;32%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;56;42;NNE;6;61%;27%;3
Yakima;Mostly sunny;69;34;NNW;7;32%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather