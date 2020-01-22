WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;55;49;SSE;12;77%;92%;0
Bellingham;A bit of rain;53;47;SSE;13;80%;92%;0
Bremerton;Rain, heavy at times;54;49;S;10;85%;95%;0
Chehalis;Periods of rain;54;49;S;9;82%;94%;0
Deer Park;A few showers;39;36;SSE;5;100%;92%;0
Eastsound;A touch of rain;53;47;SSE;11;90%;89%;0
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;41;36;NE;2;88%;71%;1
Ephrata;A shower or two;42;37;ENE;5;93%;87%;1
Everett;Periods of rain;54;49;SSE;12;78%;91%;0
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;47;S;10;99%;93%;0
Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;52;47;SSE;10;87%;84%;0
Hoquiam;Rain, heavy at times;52;48;SSW;16;98%;96%;0
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;54;49;SSE;12;92%;94%;0
Moses Lake;A shower or two;46;41;S;6;85%;86%;0
Olympia;Rain at times;53;47;S;10;93%;93%;0
Omak;A stray shower;39;37;SSE;6;89%;86%;0
Pasco;Cloudy;48;43;SSE;5;87%;69%;1
Port Angeles;Rain, heavy at times;52;43;SSW;3;92%;96%;0
Pullman;Rain and drizzle;42;38;SE;11;85%;84%;0
Puyallup;Periods of rain;56;49;S;8;89%;90%;0
Quillayute;Rain, heavy at times;52;47;S;8;98%;96%;0
Renton;Periods of rain;55;50;SSE;9;81%;95%;0
Seattle;A bit of rain;54;50;S;10;83%;94%;0
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;56;49;SSE;9;85%;93%;0
Shelton;A soaking rain;52;47;SSW;6;97%;96%;0
Spokane;A shower or two;43;40;SE;4;86%;86%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy with a shower;41;38;SSE;9;100%;80%;0
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;43;40;SE;4;86%;86%;0
Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;38;34;E;3;88%;85%;1
Tacoma;Periods of rain;54;48;S;9;85%;93%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;53;48;S;10;91%;93%;0
Vancouver;Periods of rain;54;49;S;9;76%;95%;0
Walla Walla;A shower or two;49;43;SE;10;79%;86%;1
Wenatchee;A shower or two;38;35;NE;3;93%;89%;1
Whidbey Island;Windy;56;50;SSE;19;76%;84%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;46;37;NNW;3;85%;71%;1
