WA Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rain and snow;40;20;NW;8;79%;95%;0

Bellingham;Snow and rain;38;17;NNE;13;77%;91%;0

Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;43;23;NNE;8;80%;87%;1

Chehalis;Rain in the morning;43;30;WSW;8;73%;89%;1

Deer Park;Snow at times;34;10;SSW;7;83%;90%;0

Eastsound;A bit of snow;45;22;NE;11;83%;80%;0

Ellensburg;A shower in spots;38;20;NW;7;75%;55%;1

Ephrata;A shower in places;39;13;WSW;9;80%;57%;1

Everett;Chilly with rain;41;22;WNW;9;78%;94%;0

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;43;27;SW;15;97%;93%;1

Friday Harbor;A little snow;41;18;NNE;9;81%;82%;0

Hoquiam;Windy with rain;45;32;WNW;22;85%;85%;1

Kelso-Longview;Rain tapering off;44;34;WSW;10;87%;92%;1

Moses Lake;A stray shower;41;14;WNW;8;70%;58%;1

Olympia;Rain and drizzle;42;28;WSW;13;87%;82%;0

Omak;A little snow;31;5;NNE;7;82%;78%;0

Pasco;Increasingly windy;50;29;SW;17;58%;44%;1

Port Angeles;A bit of rain;42;24;NNE;12;82%;93%;0

Pullman;On-and-off snow;37;22;SW;13;86%;89%;0

Puyallup;Spotty showers;44;25;NW;9;94%;87%;0

Quillayute;A little rain;42;28;NNW;15;88%;81%;0

Renton;Rain;43;25;NNW;9;79%;94%;0

Seattle;Rain;43;25;NNW;8;79%;93%;0

Seattle Boeing;Rain;44;27;SW;12;80%;94%;0

Shelton;Rain and drizzle;44;26;WSW;14;86%;83%;0

Spokane;Periods of snow;38;19;SSW;9;80%;91%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with snow;35;14;SW;15;98%;90%;0

Spokane Felts;Periods of snow;38;19;SSW;9;80%;91%;0

Stampede Pass;Snow, heavy at times;29;12;W;6;94%;95%;1

Tacoma;Spotty showers;42;26;NNE;10;85%;93%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;43;27;WSW;16;83%;92%;0

Vancouver;Periods of rain;46;35;WSW;7;82%;88%;1

Walla Walla;A few showers;46;31;SW;17;70%;85%;1

Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;36;18;W;6;81%;60%;1

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;44;25;N;16;67%;91%;0

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;45;25;SSW;9;66%;44%;1

