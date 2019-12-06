WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;52;42;NW;6;82%;84%;0
Bellingham;Spotty showers;52;41;SE;6;80%;84%;0
Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;51;43;WNW;6;95%;84%;0
Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;51;44;WNW;5;84%;80%;0
Deer Park;Cloudy with showers;39;33;SE;4;100%;87%;0
Eastsound;A passing shower;50;44;S;5;91%;82%;0
Ellensburg;Cloudy with a shower;43;29;WNW;1;83%;80%;0
Ephrata;Cloudy with a shower;41;32;NNW;3;94%;59%;0
Everett;Spotty showers;52;43;NW;6;83%;85%;0
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;51;41;SSW;3;100%;82%;0
Friday Harbor;A passing shower;50;43;N;5;96%;81%;0
Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;51;43;NE;4;97%;80%;0
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;51;43;NE;4;95%;88%;0
Moses Lake;Cloudy with a shower;42;33;NNW;4;96%;67%;0
Olympia;Cloudy with a shower;50;42;N;4;96%;80%;0
Omak;Spotty showers;40;31;ENE;5;87%;72%;0
Pasco;Cloudy with a shower;44;35;S;3;90%;67%;0
Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;49;40;SSW;1;91%;82%;0
Pullman;Spotty showers;44;36;SW;10;87%;87%;0
Puyallup;Spotty showers;52;44;NNE;4;94%;82%;0
Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;51;38;SE;4;95%;81%;0
Renton;Spotty showers;52;46;NW;5;90%;83%;0
Seattle;Spotty showers;52;46;NW;5;87%;82%;0
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;54;45;SSE;5;86%;83%;0
Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;51;41;WSW;2;96%;80%;0
Spokane;Spotty showers;43;36;SSW;3;89%;76%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;40;31;WSW;7;99%;75%;0
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;43;36;SSW;3;89%;76%;0
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;37;33;W;1;99%;82%;0
Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;50;45;NNW;5;97%;80%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;50;44;SW;4;93%;80%;0
Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;50;44;N;5;88%;98%;0
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;46;36;SSE;5;83%;70%;1
Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;38;31;NNW;2;94%;80%;0
Whidbey Island;A passing shower;53;44;S;6;80%;81%;0
Yakima;Cloudy with a shower;44;30;ENE;2;82%;81%;0
