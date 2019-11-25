WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rather cloudy;44;29;ENE;6;80%;37%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;45;35;NE;8;65%;33%;1
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;43;35;NNE;6;80%;37%;1
Chehalis;Occasional rain;43;33;NNE;7;68%;66%;1
Deer Park;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;5;82%;27%;1
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;39;NE;8;74%;33%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;38;26;ENE;5;64%;73%;1
Ephrata;Partly sunny;37;30;NNE;8;73%;35%;1
Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;30;NE;5;79%;38%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;29;NNE;6;90%;42%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;38;NE;8;71%;33%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;44;33;NE;11;85%;62%;1
Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;44;31;N;7;85%;68%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;39;32;NE;7;74%;33%;1
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;41;31;NNE;7;84%;39%;1
Omak;Periods of sun;36;28;N;6;59%;44%;1
Pasco;Periods of sun;42;34;NE;5;72%;34%;1
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;43;32;NE;7;75%;66%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;35;26;E;7;78%;44%;1
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;33;ENE;5;80%;41%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;34;NE;8;75%;35%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;46;35;NE;6;72%;44%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;45;37;NNE;6;75%;39%;1
Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;46;35;NNE;5;72%;42%;1
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;43;28;NE;5;83%;33%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;35;26;ENE;3;77%;29%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;6;90%;29%;1
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;35;26;ENE;3;77%;29%;1
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;26;18;E;6;83%;33%;1
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;43;35;NE;6;75%;41%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;35;NNE;7;77%;40%;1
Vancouver;Occasional rain;44;36;ENE;8;73%;68%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;39;27;NNE;7;70%;32%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;35;25;NE;5;74%;72%;1
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;36;NNE;11;64%;34%;1
Yakima;Colder;39;31;NE;5;61%;44%;1
_____
