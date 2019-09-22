WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;60;54;SE;6;69%;72%;1
Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;61;56;SSE;12;74%;72%;1
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;56;SSW;6;74%;55%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;64;55;S;5;56%;66%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;65;45;SSW;8;65%;14%;2
Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;61;55;SSE;11;79%;66%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;66;53;NW;16;53%;29%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;W;8;47%;8%;3
Everett;Spotty showers;61;55;SE;6;70%;77%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;55;SSW;9;84%;51%;1
Friday Harbor;Rain and drizzle;60;55;SSE;8;77%;78%;1
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;58;SSW;9;79%;80%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;67;56;S;3;73%;49%;1
Moses Lake;Clouds and sunshine;73;54;WSW;8;49%;4%;4
Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;63;54;SSW;8;72%;51%;2
Omak;More clouds than sun;67;48;SE;8;59%;18%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SW;10;48%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Rain and drizzle;61;51;S;5;74%;81%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;11;57%;12%;4
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;64;56;SSW;6;68%;51%;2
Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;62;53;SSE;7;80%;96%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;64;58;S;7;68%;53%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;62;58;S;7;71%;55%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;64;59;S;10;68%;54%;1
Shelton;Periods of sun;63;55;SW;10;72%;65%;2
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;51;SSW;9;61%;12%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;64;47;SW;12;66%;8%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;51;SSW;9;61%;12%;3
Stampede Pass;Spotty p.m. showers;51;44;WNW;6;81%;84%;3
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;56;SSW;7;74%;52%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;56;SSW;9;76%;52%;1
Vancouver;Partly sunny;66;57;N;4;67%;59%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;SSW;11;47%;3%;4
Wenatchee;Partial sunshine;67;52;NW;9;55%;33%;4
Whidbey Island;Rain and drizzle;64;58;SE;10;71%;65%;1
Yakima;Some sun, delightful;72;48;N;5;47%;54%;4
