WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;72;55;WNW;4;70%;70%;3
Bellingham;Clearing;71;58;SSE;7;70%;37%;3
Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;74;57;NE;5;68%;44%;3
Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;76;55;W;4;60%;37%;5
Deer Park;Shower/thunderstorm;83;54;ENE;6;53%;78%;4
Eastsound;Clearing;70;57;ESE;6;73%;33%;3
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;88;59;WNW;7;47%;66%;6
Ephrata;A little a.m. rain;87;66;SE;8;55%;81%;4
Everett;Clearing;72;56;NNW;5;73%;44%;3
Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;75;54;WSW;5;85%;44%;4
Friday Harbor;Clearing;68;55;SW;6;77%;33%;3
Hoquiam;Decreasing clouds;67;57;NW;9;81%;13%;3
Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;75;57;NW;5;70%;38%;6
Moses Lake;A little a.m. rain;88;63;SSW;7;58%;72%;4
Olympia;Decreasing clouds;74;53;SW;5;68%;66%;4
Omak;Not as hot;89;63;S;9;34%;64%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;90;62;SSW;6;50%;55%;6
Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;66;54;W;7;77%;25%;3
Pullman;A morning t-storm;84;57;NE;4;55%;67%;6
Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;75;57;WNW;4;69%;44%;4
Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;69;55;NNW;6;74%;9%;3
Renton;Decreasing clouds;74;60;NE;5;70%;44%;4
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;72;59;NE;5;75%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;73;60;N;4;68%;44%;4
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;75;56;WSW;7;70%;41%;3
Spokane;Shower/thunderstorm;84;59;ESE;4;52%;78%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Shower/thunderstorm;82;59;E;6;54%;73%;4
Spokane Felts;Shower/thunderstorm;84;59;ESE;4;52%;78%;4
Stampede Pass;A t-storm in spots;70;53;W;4;75%;76%;5
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;73;56;W;4;72%;44%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;72;55;W;4;77%;44%;4
Vancouver;Decreasing clouds;77;58;N;5;63%;39%;6
Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;88;64;SSW;6;46%;78%;5
Wenatchee;Some sun, not as hot;85;66;WSW;7;49%;63%;5
Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;67;57;WSW;7;72%;44%;3
Yakima;A t-storm around;88;59;NNE;5;47%;73%;6
