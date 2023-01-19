Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, January 18, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;1;97%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;3;95%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;38;E;1;95%

Chehalis;Showers;37;E;1;99%

Deer Park;Snow;32;SE;2;100%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;36;NW;13;78%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;6;88%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;1;96%

Fort Lewis;Clear;34;SSE;9;91%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;35;W;3;88%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;38;E;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;6;100%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;4;95%

Olympia;Clear;38;SW;8;89%

Omak;Cloudy;34;SSE;3;93%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;5;96%

Port Angeles;Clear;40;WSW;10;79%

Pullman;Flurries;32;SSW;7;93%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;37;SE;1;91%

Quillayute;Fog;36;ESE;3;100%

Renton;Partly cloudy;39;S;5;92%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;1;95%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;8;100%

Shelton;Clear;37;W;5;95%

Spokane;Showers;36;E;7;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;32;S;8;93%

Spokane Felts;Showers;36;E;7;92%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;37;N;6;64%

Tacoma;Clear;36;SE;1;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;40;SSW;8;85%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%

Walla Walla;Showers;38;S;16;82%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;5;92%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;44;W;16;76%

Yakima;Clear;31;NNW;5;92%

_____

