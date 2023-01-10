WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;44;E;2;93% Bellingham;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;92% Bremerton;Rain;43;NE;1;99% Chehalis;Showers;47;SSE;3;92% Deer Park;Cloudy;33;NE;1;98% Eastsound;Rain;46;SSE;12;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;N;1;85% Ephrata;Ice;31;ENE;3;96% Everett;Showers;44;E;2;91% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SE;12;70% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SE;15;85% Hoquiam;Showers;51;S;16;82% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;48;S;9;82% Moses Lake;Fog;31;NE;2;97% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;92% Omak;Fog;34;Calm;0;96% Pasco;Cloudy;30;NW;3;95% Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;NW;3;88% Pullman;Fog;32;NE;6;95% Puyallup;Cloudy;46;E;2;84% Quillayute;Cloudy;43;ESE;6;92% Renton;Showers;45;Calm;0;89% Seattle;Rain;44;E;2;92% Seattle Boeing;Showers;44;ESE;5;100% Shelton;Showers;43;NNE;6;93% Spokane;Cloudy;35;E;2;94% Spokane Fairchild;Fog;34;SSE;2;99% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;E;2;94% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;34;N;3;78% Tacoma;Showers;45;ENE;2;94% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;Calm;0;89% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;6;79% Walla Walla;Clear;37;ESE;7;78% Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;100% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;21;85% Yakima;Cloudy;33;W;5;88% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather