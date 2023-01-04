Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, January 3, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;2;89%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;35;NNE;6;95%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;1;96%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;2;84%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;19;NNE;1;83%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;NE;8;86%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;30;NW;3;88%

Everett;Mostly clear;34;ENE;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Showers;37;Calm;0;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ENE;7;72%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;44;E;9;88%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;39;SE;9;86%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;26;N;4;95%

Olympia;Showers;39;SE;5;92%

Omak;Cloudy;30;SSE;2;85%

Pasco;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;100%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;7;85%

Pullman;Clear;26;E;7;84%

Puyallup;Showers;38;SE;1;89%

Quillayute;Cloudy;42;E;5;91%

Renton;Showers;42;S;6;57%

Seattle;Cloudy;41;SE;2;77%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;39;SSE;5;69%

Shelton;Showers;38;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;28;NE;3;33%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;27;N;5;71%

Tacoma;Showers;38;SE;1;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;41;S;1;82%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;ESE;9;82%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;29;S;5;96%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;E;3;81%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;37;E;8;88%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;W;3;81%

